Mizzou Softball Run-Ruled by Mississippi State in Series Finale
On Sunday, Starkville, Mississippi was struck with a power surge.
All afternoon, Lusz Park was electric, as No. 16 Mississippi State rolled over Mizzou with a 10-2 run-rule win. The Tigers have still yet to win an SEC series this season; with Georgia's win over Auburn, Mizzou is now the only team in the conference still without an SEC series victory.
The Bulldogs were red-hot offensively, as Marissa McCann, Cierra Harrison and Natalie Touchet were each roughed up in the circle. MSU blasted four home runs on the afternoon; two of them came from Kiarra Sells, whose place as the nine-hitter in Sunday's lineup was a bit misleading. Her two home runs were her 10th and 11th of the season; a three-run smash that landed high up in the trees in left center field made the score 10-2 in favor of the home team. In the top of the fifth, Mizzou couldn't put up a run to extend the game, and the Bulldogs were able to go home happy.
Mississippi State's offensive prowess wasn't too much different from Saturday's loss, as the Bulldogs scored eight runs. What was different on Sunday, however, was Mizzou's inability to create offense. With Raelin Chiffin back in the circle, the Tigers couldn't do much at the plate, repeating a similar story to Friday's defeat. MU recorded just two hits, both of which came in the first inning.
Claire Cahalan led the game off with a single into shallow left center field; two batters later, Taylor Ebbs cranked her ninth home run of the season. For a brief moment, it looked as if Mizzou would continue the momentum it generated on Saturday; however, the Bulldogs were able to take it back quickly, and the Tigers will head back to Columbia feeling an all-too-similar feeling of low-scoring defeat.
Mizzou will return home for its final midweek contest of the season, as it'll host SIUE on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT.