Mizzou Softball Takes Down No. 1 Oklahoma
Missouri Tigers softball was in big need of a momentum-building performance after losing their first four games in the SEC.
It was going to take a big upset for the Tigers to get it done in a series against No. 1 Oklahoma. Game 1 of the series — a 8-0 loss for Missouri in just five innings — understated that.
But on Saturday morning, the Tigers handed the Sooners their first loss of the season. The defending national champions fell 3-1 to Missouri in Columbia.
Entering the top of the seventh inning with a 3-0 lead, it was up to Taylor Pannell in the circle to secure the win for Missouri. After giving up a home run in the first at-bat of the inning, a walk sandwiched between a pop-out and a strikeout put Missouri just one out away from the upset.
Panell fell behind in the at-bat with a 2-1 count, and then Oklahoma attempted a bunt to try to extend the game. Catcher Julia Crenshaw scurried to pick it up, tossing the ball to Madison Walker at first base to secure the victory.
Pannell put up three innings to closed out the game, dealing three strikeouts and allowing just two hits. Cierra Harrison started the day for the Tigers and tossed the first four innings, allowing three hits and also tossing three punchouts.
The scoring started early for Missouri, with Walker hitting a home run to centerfield in the bottom of the first inning.
A double from Stefania Abruscato then brought home Taylor Ebbs to put the Tigers up 2-0 to close out the first inning.
Early this season, Missouri has fell far from preseason expectations. In preseason rankings from the USA Softball Collegiate, the Tigers were ranked No. 15. After a loss to unranked Notre Dame in the NCAA DI Leadoff Classic, Missouri dropped to No. 16 in the Week 1 poll. Losses to No. 9 Florida State and three unranked teams dropped the Tigers to No. 22 in the Week 2 poll. Missouri has not appeared in the top 25 since.
This win alone might not propel the Tigers back into the poll, either. But it is certainly a sign of hope that the Tigers have been lacking this season. Maybe it's a sign that the group is finding itself, with new faces replacing multiple departing key contributing members.
Missouri will look to pull off another upset for the series win over Oklahoma Sunday at noon in Columbia.