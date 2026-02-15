Mizzou Softball Uses Late Comeback to Defeat Duke

Sometimes, it's not about how you start. It's about how you finish.

Such a sentiment applies to Missouri softball in multiple contexts. After entering Saturday afternoon on a five-game losing streak, the Tigers took down No. 23 Florida Atlantic 2-0 and, on Sunday morning, defeated No. 19/22 Duke 5-4 on their final day in Florida at the Shriner Children's Clearwater Classic.

Against the Blue Devils, Missouri also didn't start well. Duke jumped all over MU starting pitcher Marissa McCann early, plating three runs in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter DAuna Jennings, who laid down a bunt, made it all the way to third base after a throwing error by McCann. Jennings scored shortly after on a sacrifice fly by Aminah Vega.

The rough start got even worse for McCann. Following Vega's sacrifice fly, Tyrina Jones hit a triple, and cleanup hitter Jessica Oakland hit a home run on the next at-bat. This continued Missouri's struggles against players with states and cities in their names: on Saturday, Northwestern's Kansas Robinson went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers. The following information is potentially notable: Missouri's next three opponents --- Houston, McNeese State and Louisiana --- each have pitchers who've played frequently this season with cities and/or states in their name (London Park for UH, Brookelyn Taylor for McNeese State and Sage Hoover for Louisiana).

In the bottom of the second, left fielder Layla Lamar hit a solo home run to center field and knocked McCann out of the game.

That was the last run Duke would score.

Nathalie Touchet and Abby Carr were excellent out of the bullpen, combining for just five hits allowed in five and two-thirds shutout innings.

At the plate, Missouri finally found a rhythm in the top of the fourth. Abby Hay continued her stellar start to the season with an RBI double, and two batters later, Stefania Abruscato scored Hay on a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the fifth, Duke's pitching unraveled. After generating two quick groundouts, DU pitcher Cassidy Curd walked Claire Cahalan on five pitches. Cahalan then advanced to second on a wild pitch, then advanced to third on another wild pitch. Curd was replaced by Ava Bradshaw, who threw a wild pitch of her own that scored Cahalan and cut Duke's lead to one.

Missouri took the lead in the top of the sixth on a two-RBI double by Madison Uptegrove. Carr closed the door in the bottom of the seventh, surviving a bases-loaded, two-out jam by inducing a game-ending popout to Amiah Burgess. That was the second time Duke left the bases loaded against Carr, as the Blue Devils did so in the bottom of the fifth. Jayla Stafford struck out swinging to end the inning.

The Tigers will travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana to compete in the McNeese Tournament next weekend. Their first games will be on Friday against Houston (1 p.m.) and McNeese State (6 p.m.)