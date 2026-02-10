Carr earns All-Tournament Honors for Mizzou Softball: The Buzz

Missouri (2-3) opened its season at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, flashing potential for a strong season ahead. Additionally, a potential star seemed to emerge for the Tigers.

After sitting out of the season opener against Penn State, freshman pitcher Abby Carr showed out through the final four games of the tournament. For her efforts, Carr was named to the NFCA Leadoff Classic All-Tournament Team.

Becoming a Player to Watch on Both Sides 🌟



Congrats @abbycarr2025 on being named to the NFCA Leadoff Classic All-Tournament Team‼️#MIZ 🐯🥎 | #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/Ptqqjronas — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 9, 2026

Carr was slotted as Missouri's designated hitter in the Tigers' second game. She had a shaky start, along with the rest of her team, matching up with No. 5 Oregon in a 3-0 loss. Missouri was shut out while the Ducks pitched a no-hitter. Carr struck out twice in three at-bats.

The following morning, Carr took the mound for the first time in a Missouri uniform, quickly finding her footing. Facing off with No. 21 Liberty, Carr and the Tigers dismantled the Flames for a 13-2 thrashing. Carr pitched the complete game, allowing just two hits and two runs across the six-inning outing. At the plate, she recorded her first career rbi.

Carr took the field for the first time in the nightcap following her pitching debut. She stepped up to the plate three more times and closed out the day by adding a hit and two more crucial rbi in the Tigers' 9-6 win over BYU.

Carr returned to the mound for the Tigers' tournament finale loss to South Alabama. However, she held her own on the bump and at the plate. Carr allowed just one run across four innings and tallied her first collegiate home run. Yet, Missouri dropped the game 5-4.

Carr and co. will be back in action against UCF at 5 p.m on Feb. 11 in Orlando. Fla.

The Buzz: February 10

Missouri football recruiting target Jordan Haskins has narrowed his college decision down to six schools. The four-star cornerback listed Missouri along with Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Virginia Tech.

🚨NEWS🚨 Rivals 4-star CB Jordan Haskins is down to Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Virginia Tech, via @SWiltfong_💥



Read: https://t.co/Unmjr6DqgE pic.twitter.com/EMti8xceAh — Rivals (@Rivals) February 9, 2026

Jacob Whitehead, a three-star defensive back from California, has listed Missouri amongst his top-8. The Tigers are joined by Auburn, Florida, USC, Texas, Miami, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Narrowing it down blessed to have options…few months away from committing. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/DDyQtD3RnG — Jacob Whitehead (@jacobw_19) February 9, 2026

Monday's Mizzou Results

No games were played

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

No games scheduled

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"It's ridiculous—the quarterback play we have in the Big 12." Chase Daniel

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener:

207 days

