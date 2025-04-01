Smith, Harrison Help Mizzou Softball Avoid Sweep versus Ole Miss
Mizzou softball's offense had been dormant as of late. In the series finale against Ole Miss on Monday, its bats finally woke up.
The Tigers took down the Rebels 9-5, avoiding a sweep and picking up just their second win in SEC play. Their X runs were their most against a power conference opponent since Mar. 2, when they fell to Nebraska 10-9. After scoring only four runs across the first two games of the series, Mizzou eclipsed that number in the first inning with a six-spot to open the game.
Part of the early onslaught was Sophie Smith, who registered the best game of her young collegiate career. After the Tigers took a 2-0 lead, the freshman infielder hit a grand slam that went well over the fence in left center field. The blast was the first of her Mizzou career, and it gave the Tigers an amount of offensive momentum they hadn't experienced in weeks. Smith finished the evening 2-of-3, as she also singled home fellow freshman Abbie Wilhelm in the top of the fifth.
After an RBI sacrifice bunt by Stefania Abruscato pushed MU's lead to 7-0 in the top of the second, Ole Miss' bats came alive, too. The bottom half of the inning featured a pair of two-run home runs -- one from Lexie Brady and another from Angelina DeLeon, which marked just her third home run all season. An RBI single by Aliyah Binford later in the inning knocked Mizzou starting pitcher Marissa McCann out of the game.
Facing a suddenly rejuvenated Ole Miss offense, Cierra Harrison entered in relief and kept the Rebels quiet. She forced a flyout to end the second inning with the bases loaded; Ole Miss wouldn't get a baserunner past second base for the rest of the game. Harrison pitched three and two-thirds innings before Natalie Touchet picked up the final five outs to seal the victory for the Tigers.
Mizzou will travel back home for its next game, as the Tigers will host Missouri State on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CT before top-ranked Texas comes to Columbia this weekend.