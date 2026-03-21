Mizzou Softball Stifled by No. 4/6 Alabama in Series-Opener

Missouri softball entered Friday riding a seven-game winning streak, its longest of the season. But the Tigers had that streak snapped by No. 4/6 Alabama in a 2-1 loss.

After multiple weeks of stellar offense lifted the Tigers to victory numerous times, Missouri tallied just three hits off Alabama star pitcher Jocelyn Briski, who tossed her third straight complete game on Friday. The junior's only major blemish was a solo home run by designated player Abby Carr with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. It was just the fourth home run Briski had allowed all season

MU's other two hits came on consecutive singles in the bottom of the first from catcher Stefania Abruscato and right fielder Sidney Forrester.

Following two starts without alloiwng a home run, troubles with the longball enveloped Missouri starting pitcher Marissa McCann once again. Alabama's only two runs of the game came courtesy of home runs: the first came courtesy of UA left fielder Audrey Vandagriff in the top of the first, and the second flew off the bat of UA catcher Marlie Giles in the top of the fourth with two outs and two strikes.

Similar to Missouri's series against Florida, the Tigers were extremely competitive with a top-10 SEC foe, even amid defeay. Larissa Anderson's crew will get another shot at a big-time victory on Saturday against the Crimson Tide at home. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

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