Steed and Sinclair Claim All-American Honors at NCAA Championships: The Buzz
With the conclusion of the penultimate day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, a pair of Tigers have claimed accolades by earning All-American honors. Redshirt junior Cam Steed (174) and redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair (184) each claimed top-eight placements with their respective performances on Friday.
Steed added a second All-American placement to his catalog. Before ultimately falling in the semifinal round, Steed racked up one-sided victories in the first three matchups. Steed will have the opportunity to climb as high as third place with the consolation semifinals taking place on Saturday. He will look to improve upon his 7th-place finish last season.
Sinclair guaranteed a podium spot despite a quarterfinals loss. After easing to victory in the opening two rounds, a decision loss left Sinclair in a must-win situation. He followed up with back-to-back consolation round wins, locking up his first All-American placement in the process.
At the end of the day, Missouri ranks 14th in the team standings, with 26.5 points. The Tigers return to the mats for the final day of the championships at 10 a.m. in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Buzz: March 21
- The Tigers wrapped up Day 3 of the women's NCAA Swim and Dive Championships.
- Missouri women's basketball advanced to the second round of the WBIT by defeating Seton Hall in the opening round. The duo of Grace Slaughter combined for 39 points in the victory.
Friday's Mizzou Results
Basketball: Lost 80-66 to No. 7 seed Miami in opening round of March Madness Tournament - RECAP
Baseball: Defeated No. 22 Tennessee 8-4 Stats
Softball: Lost 2-1 to No. 4 Alabama - RECAP
Swim and Dive: Women's NCAA Championships Day 3
Track and Field: Yellow Jacket Invitational - Results
Women's Golf: MountainView Collegiate - Results
Wrestling: NCAA Championship Semifinals - Results
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
Baseball: vs. No. 22 Tennessee at 5 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn on SECN+ - Watch, Listen, Stats
Softball: vs. No. 4 Alabama at 2 p.m. in Columbia on ESPN+ - Watch, Stats
Swim and Dive: NCAA Women's Championships Day 4 in Atlanta, Ga. on ESPN+
Tennis: vs. Ole Miss at 1 p.m. in Oxford, Miss. - Watch, Stats
Track and Field: Yellow Jacket Invitational at 11 a.m. in Atlanta, Ga. - Results
Women's Golf: MountainView Collegiate in Tucson, Ariz. - Results
Wresling: NCAA Championships at 10 a.m. in Cleveland, Ohio - Results
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener...
166 Days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"Mizzou rose up from being one of the worst teams in the Big 12 to one of the best. It was an honor to be a part of that."Michael Egnew
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Brady Shanahan is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and covers baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_