Steed and Sinclair Claim All-American Honors at NCAA Championships: The Buzz

With the conclusion of the penultimate day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, a pair of Tigers have claimed accolades by earning All-American honors. Redshirt junior Cam Steed (174) and redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair (184) each claimed top-eight placements with their respective performances on Friday.

Steed added a second All-American placement to his catalog. Before ultimately falling in the semifinal round, Steed racked up one-sided victories in the first three matchups. Steed will have the opportunity to climb as high as third place with the consolation semifinals taking place on Saturday. He will look to improve upon his 7th-place finish last season.

Cam Steed is a TWO-TIME All-American!



Steed defeats Wask in sudden victory to advance to the semifinals for the first time in his career. #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/ubS0jYVHv6 — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 20, 2026

Sinclair guaranteed a podium spot despite a quarterfinals loss. After easing to victory in the opening two rounds, a decision loss left Sinclair in a must-win situation. He followed up with back-to-back consolation round wins, locking up his first All-American placement in the process.

All-American Aeoden!



Aeoden Sinclair takes down James Conway of Franklin & Marshall to earn his first All-American honor. #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/2dNnhvqdlx — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 21, 2026

At the end of the day, Missouri ranks 14th in the team standings, with 26.5 points. The Tigers return to the mats for the final day of the championships at 10 a.m. in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Buzz: March 21

The Tigers wrapped up Day 3 of the women's NCAA Swim and Dive Championships.

The Tigers wrap up Day Three, as Megan Jolly places 33rd with a score of 278.00 in the 3-meter dive, and Lina Bank secures a time of 2:12.60 in the 200-yard breaststroke prelims!#MIZ 🐯🌊 pic.twitter.com/Gq9USALMUK — Mizzou Swimming & Diving (@MizzouSwimDive) March 20, 2026

Missouri women's basketball advanced to the second round of the WBIT by defeating Seton Hall in the opening round. The duo of Grace Slaughter combined for 39 points in the victory.

Friday's Mizzou Results

Basketball: Lost 80-66 to No. 7 seed Miami in opening round of March Madness Tournament - RECAP

Baseball: Defeated No. 22 Tennessee 8-4 Stats

Softball: Lost 2-1 to No. 4 Alabama - RECAP

Swim and Dive: Women's NCAA Championships Day 3

Track and Field: Yellow Jacket Invitational - Results

Women's Golf: MountainView Collegiate - Results

Wrestling: NCAA Championship Semifinals - Results

Saturday's Mizzou Schedule

Baseball: vs. No. 22 Tennessee at 5 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn on SECN+ - Watch, Listen, Stats

Softball: vs. No. 4 Alabama at 2 p.m. in Columbia on ESPN+ - Watch, Stats

Swim and Dive: NCAA Women's Championships Day 4 in Atlanta, Ga. on ESPN+

Tennis: vs. Ole Miss at 1 p.m. in Oxford, Miss. - Watch, Stats

Track and Field: Yellow Jacket Invitational at 11 a.m. in Atlanta, Ga. - Results

Women's Golf: MountainView Collegiate in Tucson, Ariz. - Results

Wresling: NCAA Championships at 10 a.m. in Cleveland, Ohio - Results

Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener...

166 Days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"Mizzou rose up from being one of the worst teams in the Big 12 to one of the best. It was an honor to be a part of that." Michael Egnew

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