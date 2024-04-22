The Morning Buzz: Monday, April 22, 2024
Your daily dose of Mizzou athletics and how to keep up with the Tigers.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for today.
Tigers Results:
Baseball: LSU 6, Missouri 2.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
131 days.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri forward Jordan Butler announced his decision to transfer to South Carolina on Sunday. Butler is an S.C. native, who spent one season with the Tigers. During his time in Columbia, he averaged 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game and also recorded 25 blocks and ten steals. Butler is a former four-star recruit from the class of 2023 and was 126th nationally in 247Sports’ Recruiting Rankings.
- The Missouri women’s basketball team has signed guard Nyah Wilson. Wilson, a transfer from New Mexico, announced her decision to play for the Tigers on April 16, but didn’t make it official until Friday. Last season with the Lobos, she averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She also won Mountain West Newcomer of the Year and made the All-Mountain West Team.
- Missouri alumnus Peter Malnati is tied for 49th place alongside five other golfers in the PGA’s RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with a -3 score and a 281 total (73-67-71-70) through four rounds. The event was supposed to conclude on Sunday, however due to inclement weather, play was suspended and the final round will be held on Monday morning at 7 a.m. CT.
We’ll Leave You With This:
