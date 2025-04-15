What Transfers Jordana Reisma, Shannon Dowell Bring Mizzou Women's Basketball
The Missouri Tigers have reinserted themselves as an active program in the transfer portal, as they brought in two new transfer portal additions.
Kellie Harper and her staff earned the commitment of Cleveland State junior forward Jordana Reisma Monday afternoon, and followed it up with sophomore Illinois State guard Shannon Dowell Tuesday.
The additions bring Missouri to nine players on the current roster, leaving six remaining spots for Kellie Harper to fill out. In her search for players, Harper had a distinct vision for the character in players that would become Tigers.
"Great people, great teammates, and hopefully be elite competitors," Harper said in her introductory press conference.
Reisma averaged 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on 67.7% shooting in the 2024-2025 season. She enters the Missouri rotation with promise of competing for a starting forward job. Standing at 6-foot-3, Reisma is the second-tallest player on the roster behind sophomore Hannah Linthacum, filling the absences of Laniah Randle, Angelique Ngalakulondi and Tionna Herron as the Tigers' bigs last season.
Her rim protection will be heavily valued on a Missouri team that finished 15th in the Southeastern Conference in total blocks, and lost its two leading block-getters. The Tigers also finished 14th in rebounds per game, a department Reisma's rebounding prowess will aim to improve.
Given her three years of experience, Reisma joins new commit Saniah Tyler as the lone rising senior on the roster. The pair's veteran experience can provide a sense of leadership in an otherwise youthful Missouri locker room.
Dowell marked the second addition of the early week, adding depth to the Tigers guard rotation. In the 2024-2025 season with Illinois State, she averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 31.5 from 3-point-range.
The 5-foot-10 guard led the Redbirds in scoring as a sophomore, but will likely take on a more complimentary role next to Missouri's Grace Slaughter. Dowell's scoring punch off the wing is much needed – even more so considering the recent loss of 1,000-point career scorer Ashton Judd.
Wether Dowell provides a spark off the bench, or slots into the Tigers starting lineup, her knack for putting the ball in the basket will bring help to a previously lackluster Missouri offense.
Dowell also has ties to Missouri away from the women's basketball program, being the relative of Missouri football commit Jason Dowell. Jason was the No. 27 ranked defensive tackle in the nation, and will suit up for the Tigers in the fall.
