Two Mizzou Standouts Make Week 5 PFF SEC Team: The Buzz
Mizzou's sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy and senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. highlight the Pro Football Focus Southeastern Conference Team of the Week.
Transfer from Louisiana Monroe, Hardy leads the nation in rushing yards with 730 — he outpaces all other ball carriers by over 100 yards. The Tigers' workhorse has reacehd the endzone nine times, sharing the top spot in the nation along with Washington's Jonah Coleman and Rutgers' Antwan Raymond. On Saturday against the UMass Minutemen, Hardy totaled 130 yards on the ground along with three touchdowns.
Mississippi State transfer, Coleman Jr., was the SEC's highest rated wideout from this past weekend — PFF graded him at 90.3. Missouri quarterback broke the Tigers' school record for most consecutive passes completed in a game with 21, while many of the completions went to Coleman Jr. The receiver totaled 108 yards against the Minutemen. He leads the SEC in total receptions this season with 39, which is second-best in the country. Coleman Jr. has accumulated 386 receiving yards, good for fourth in the conference.
Missouri ranks in the top 5 nationally in total offense while averaging 547.6 yards per game. The Tigers average 45.2 points per game thanks to the combination of their rushing and passing attacks.
Missouri is back in action after the bye week when it hosts Alabama at 11 a.m. on October 11 in Columbia.
Monday Mizzou Results
- Mizzou women's golf sits in 7th place at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas - Stats
- Mizzou men's golf sits in 8th place at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas - Stats
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Mizzou men's and women's golf continues competition at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at 7:45 a.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Did you notice?
- Former Mizzou offensive lineman Armand Membou has continued to stand out in the NFL on Monday Night Football for the Jets.
- Mizzou Soccer is hosting a Pink Out contest against Alabama at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia.
- Miszzou Cross Country ranks in the top-5 regionally for both men's and women's. The Tigers hosted the Gans Creek Classic this past weekend in Columbia and will play host for the NCAA Cross Country Championships on November 22.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“The Nebraska win capped off a season that we started by going into Notre Dame and beating Joe Montana. Unfortunately, we had two bad losses along the way that derailed us, but that 1978 team was the best team I ever played on.”- Phil Bradley
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube