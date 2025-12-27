Mizzou WR Deemed Game-Time Decision for Gator Bowl, Per Report

Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. will be a game-time decision for the Gator Bowl against No. 19 Virginia on Saturday night, per Pete Thamel. Coleman has been dealing with an illness over the last few days and is expected to dress and warm up for the game, with a decision on his status expected close to kickoff.

If Coleman is unable to go against the Cavaliers, Missouri is going to have an extremely thin wide receiver room. The Tigers have had three receivers enter the transfer portal in the build-up to the game, being juniors Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning, along with freshman James Madison II.



Coleman was the leader of the receiver room this season, both as a leader and statistically. He led the Tigers with 715 receiving yards, while also tallying a single touchdown and 63 receptions. This was his first year with the Tigers after stints with Jackson State, Louisville and Mississippi State.

Freshman Donovan Olugbode and Coleman were expected to be the only two returning starters to participate in the Gator Bowl with the mentioned transfer departures. Olugbode would be the only one if Coleman is unavailable. Expected to step up in the absence of the transfers are senior Xavier Loyd, junior Daniel Blood and a pair of freshmen in DaMarion Fowlkes and Shaun Terry II.



That group combined for a total of six catches and 61 yards this season. Terry had his redshirt preserved, while Fowlkes became a primary member of Missouri's return unit. Blood and Loyd were used sparingly in the wide receiver room, only coming in on select plays.

Even if the Tigers are slightly beat up for their matchup against the ranked Cavaliers, head coach Eli Drinkwitz still finds plenty of value in attempting to secure a victory. For a variety of reasons, this is still an important game for Missouri.



"As a program that is trying to emerge to the highest levels, like you never shy away from an opportunity to compete," Drinkwitz said on Dec. 9. "And again, we're going against a team that I think has one of the biggest turnarounds in college football. Coach Elliott's staff is tremendous. So it's going to be a tremendous competition that you get to measure yourself with."



The Tigers can earn three straight seasons with nine or more wins with a victory over Virginia. That would be the first time that happened in program history.

Missouri and Virginia kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida.

