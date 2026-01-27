What's to Like and Dislike About Mizzou's 4-3 Start to SEC Play: The Buzz

Missouri's season was possibly saved by two buzzer-beaters that helped the Tigers escape with a win over Oklahoma. Needless to say, the Tigers are walking on thin ice.

Missouri has proven to be a resilient team in the final minutes of games, but its how the team has performed in the first 35 minutes of the game that are much more concerning.

Watch the video above as Joey Van Zummeren gives his list of two things he's liked, and two things he's disliked about the Tigers with a third of SEC play in the books.

The Buzz: January 27, 2026

Former Missouri standout, Sean East II has been named to the 2026 Rising Stars roster as a selection for the NBA G League team. As a member of the Salt Lake City Stars, East has appeared in 13 games, averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 assists per game.

2026 NBA Rising Stars rosters: pic.twitter.com/WXLjq3Ui2i — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2026

Tyrone Hopper, a former Missouri defensive lineman, has joined the TCU coaching staff as an assistant coach for defensive tackles. After spending five years at North Carolina, Hopper played his final collegiate season with the Tigers in 2022. Hopper is the cousin of fellow former Tiger and current Green Bay Packer Ty'Ron Hopper

Cal Criner joins TCU Football as Assistant Coach for Linebackers. Tyrone Hopper joins as Assistant Coach for Defensive Tackles & Kharyee Marshall joins as Assistant Coach for Edges! pic.twitter.com/8A6sWRtNio — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) January 26, 2026

Defensive lineman, Sterling Webb has been added to the East-West Shrine Bowl roster, named to the West team roster. The contest provides an opportunity for graduating athletes to showcase their talents ahead of the NFL Draft. The 101st edition of the game will be held at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Monday Mizzou Results

No games were played on Monday

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

Missouri Men's Basketball: Missouri at No. 23 Alabama

Mizzou Quote of the Day

“Dream big.” Brock Olivo

Former Missouri teammates, Cody Schrader and Brady Cook are teaming up to host a youth football camp. Cook of the New York Jets and Schrader of the Denver Broncos wil return to their hometown of St. Louis to host the event.

The first annual Cook | Schrader Legacy Youth Football Camp is live! Link in bio for registration & information. pic.twitter.com/aMyvoVtl35 — Brady Cook (@bradycook) January 26, 2026

