What's to Like and Dislike About Mizzou's 4-3 Start to SEC Play: The Buzz
Missouri's season was possibly saved by two buzzer-beaters that helped the Tigers escape with a win over Oklahoma. Needless to say, the Tigers are walking on thin ice.
Missouri has proven to be a resilient team in the final minutes of games, but its how the team has performed in the first 35 minutes of the game that are much more concerning.
Watch the video above as Joey Van Zummeren gives his list of two things he's liked, and two things he's disliked about the Tigers with a third of SEC play in the books.
The Buzz: January 27, 2026
- Former Missouri standout, Sean East II has been named to the 2026 Rising Stars roster as a selection for the NBA G League team. As a member of the Salt Lake City Stars, East has appeared in 13 games, averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 assists per game.
- Tyrone Hopper, a former Missouri defensive lineman, has joined the TCU coaching staff as an assistant coach for defensive tackles. After spending five years at North Carolina, Hopper played his final collegiate season with the Tigers in 2022. Hopper is the cousin of fellow former Tiger and current Green Bay Packer Ty'Ron Hopper
- Defensive lineman, Sterling Webb has been added to the East-West Shrine Bowl roster, named to the West team roster. The contest provides an opportunity for graduating athletes to showcase their talents ahead of the NFL Draft. The 101st edition of the game will be held at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Monday Mizzou Results
- No games were played on Monday
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Missouri Men's Basketball: Missouri at No. 23 Alabama
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“Dream big.”Brock Olivo
We'll leave you win this...
- Former Missouri teammates, Cody Schrader and Brady Cook are teaming up to host a youth football camp. Cook of the New York Jets and Schrader of the Denver Broncos wil return to their hometown of St. Louis to host the event.
Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.Follow JoeyVZ_