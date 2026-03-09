Mizzou's Mark Mitchell Earns All-SEC Honors

Missouri forward Mark Mitchell was recognized as one of the best in the Southeastern Conference on Monday, with the senior being named to the All-SEC second-team.



Mitchell will now end his career by earning a spot on an All-SEC team for every year he played in the conference, earning third-team honors in his first season with the Tigers. He becomes just the second player in program history to earn that honor twice, joining Kobe Brown.

This regular season, Mitchell led the Tigers in points, assists and rebound, averaging17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.



In his final regular season game, he scored 32 points, a career high, against No. 20 Arkansas.

"He (Mitchell) should be first-team all-conference," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said after the game. "I would say my guy (Darius Acuff Jr.) should be player of the year, but that's because he's my guy."

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates believes that Mitchell's impact on Missouri is so significant that his No. 25 jersey should be hung in the rafters.

"Whether it's retired or honored, they (Mitchell and Brown) have impacted where this program is in a place where, around us, the game of basketball is evolving," Gates said in a press conference ahead of Missouri's game against Arkansas. "Mark is a generational player in his own right, and McDonald's All-American transfer who decided to come back to the place he wanted to be at in development."

Mitchell joined Missouri after spending the first two years of his career at Duke. He reflected on what his time at Missouri meant to him following his last game at Mizzou Arena on Saturday.

"I came here at a time, it was kind of like up in the air for me," Mitchell said. "Just the belief the coaches had in me, my teammates, the trust they put in me, it means the world. And Mizzou was everything I could have asked for and more. So I'm just forever grateful that I could find it such a great place. I came from a great place, and just to find somewhere that's genuine with the people in the community, somewhere I can really feel comfortable, just a great program, it's just a blessing."

Mitchell will close out his collegiate career in the postseason with the Tigers, which will begin for Misssouri in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

2025-26 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Todd Golden, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Newcomer (Transfer) of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Texas

Sixth-Man of the Year: Urban Klavzar, Florida

Defensive Player of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Third Team

Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M

Alex Condon, Florida

Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

All-Defensive Team

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Somto Cyril, Georgia

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Amari Allen, Alabama

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas