Where Missouri Softball is Ranked After Week 12
As we enter the final week of regular season play, it's safe to say that the Missouri softball team has certainly overachieved.
The Tigers were projected to finish 11th in the 2024 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, but since Week 1, they've proven that those rankings would never become a reality.
After winning 2-of-3 games against then-No.18 Mississippi State this past weekend, the Tigers bumped their record up to 37-14.
As it prepares for the final series of the regular season on the road against South Carolina, here's where things stand in the national polls for Mizzou:
USA Softball/ESPN.com Poll Week 12
(Team, first-place votes, record, points)
1. Texas (25), 42-6, 625
2. Oklahoma, 45-4, 600
3. Tennessee, 37-9, 563
4. Oklahoma State, 42-8, 540
5. Duke, 44-6, 516
6. UCLA, 30-10, 493
7. Stanford, 39-11, 484
8. Texas A&M, 39-9, 420
9. Florida, 39-12, 398
10. Washington, 31-10, 377
11. Arkansas, 34-13, 375
12. Georgia, 37-13, 351
13. LSU, 36-13, 338
14. Florida State, 40-10, 312
15. Missouri, 37-13, 311
16. Alabama, 32-14, 222
17. Louisiana, 38-15, 196
18. Virginia Tech, 38-11-1, 186
19. Mississippi State, 30-16, 149
20. Arizona, 32-15-1, 146
21. Oregon, 27-16, 105
22. Clemson, 33-16, 104
23. Northwestern, 31-9, 56
24. Kentucky, 30-18, 46
25. Miami-OH, 40-7, 42
Others receiving votes: Boston U (36), Texas State (34), California (33), South Carolina (27), Baylor (19), Auburn (8), Eastern Kentucky (2), Virginia (1), Michigan (1)
NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll Week 12
(Team, first-place votes, record, points)
1. Texas (30), 42-6, 798
2. Oklahoma (2), 45-2, 770
3. Tennessee, 37-9, 720
4. Oklahoma State, 42-8, 696
5. Duke, 44-6, 658
6. Stanford, 39-11, 621
7. UCLA, 30-10, 574
8. Texas A&M, 39-9, 546
9. Washington, 31-10, 545
10. LSU, 36-13, 535
11. Florida, 39-12, 452
12. Florida State, 40-10, 430
13. Missouri, 37-13, 424
14. Georgia, 37-13, 404
15. Arkansas, 34-13
16. Virginia Tech, 38-11-1, 333
17. Alabama, 32-14, 244
18. Arizona, 32-15-1, 202
19. California, 33-15, 194
20. Mississippi State, 30-16, 167
21. Louisiana, 38-14, 147
22. Boston University, 45-4-1, 136
23. Clemson, 33-16, 111
24. Kentucky, 30-18, 90
25. Oregon, 27-16, 65
Others receiving votes: Northwestern (62), South Carolina (33), Miami (22), Texas State (16), Grand Canyon (6), Virginia (3), Baylor (2)