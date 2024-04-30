Mizzou Central

Where Missouri Softball is Ranked After Week 12

The Missouri Tigers won 2-of-3 games against Mississippi State as they prepare for the final weekend of the regular season.

As we enter the final week of regular season play, it's safe to say that the Missouri softball team has certainly overachieved.

The Tigers were projected to finish 11th in the 2024 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, but since Week 1, they've proven that those rankings would never become a reality.

After winning 2-of-3 games against then-No.18 Mississippi State this past weekend, the Tigers bumped their record up to 37-14.

As it prepares for the final series of the regular season on the road against South Carolina, here's where things stand in the national polls for Mizzou:

USA Softball/ESPN.com Poll Week 12

(Team, first-place votes, record, points)

1. Texas (25), 42-6, 625

2. Oklahoma, 45-4, 600

3. Tennessee, 37-9, 563

4. Oklahoma State, 42-8, 540

5. Duke, 44-6, 516

6. UCLA, 30-10, 493

7. Stanford, 39-11, 484

8. Texas A&M, 39-9, 420

9. Florida, 39-12, 398

10. Washington, 31-10, 377

11. Arkansas, 34-13, 375

12. Georgia, 37-13, 351

13. LSU, 36-13, 338

14. Florida State, 40-10, 312

15. Missouri, 37-13, 311

16. Alabama, 32-14, 222

17. Louisiana, 38-15, 196

18. Virginia Tech, 38-11-1, 186

19. Mississippi State, 30-16, 149

20. Arizona, 32-15-1, 146

21. Oregon, 27-16, 105

22. Clemson, 33-16, 104

23. Northwestern, 31-9, 56

24. Kentucky, 30-18, 46

25. Miami-OH, 40-7, 42

Others receiving votes: Boston U (36), Texas State (34), California (33), South Carolina (27), Baylor (19), Auburn (8), Eastern Kentucky (2), Virginia (1), Michigan (1)

NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll Week 12

(Team, first-place votes, record, points)

1. Texas (30), 42-6, 798

2. Oklahoma (2), 45-2, 770

3. Tennessee, 37-9, 720

4. Oklahoma State, 42-8, 696

5. Duke, 44-6, 658

6. Stanford, 39-11, 621

7. UCLA, 30-10, 574

8. Texas A&M, 39-9, 546

9. Washington, 31-10, 545

10. LSU, 36-13, 535

11. Florida, 39-12, 452

12. Florida State, 40-10, 430

13. Missouri, 37-13, 424

14. Georgia, 37-13, 404

15. Arkansas, 34-13

16. Virginia Tech, 38-11-1, 333

17. Alabama, 32-14, 244

18. Arizona, 32-15-1, 202

19. California, 33-15, 194

20. Mississippi State, 30-16, 167

21. Louisiana, 38-14, 147

22. Boston University, 45-4-1, 136

23. Clemson, 33-16, 111

24. Kentucky, 30-18, 90

25. Oregon, 27-16, 65

Others receiving votes: Northwestern (62), South Carolina (33), Miami (22), Texas State (16), Grand Canyon (6), Virginia (3), Baylor (2)

