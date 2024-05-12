Mizzou Central

Missouri Softball Awaits Selection Sunday Fate, The Buzz: May 12, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV
listings.

Missouri softball player Maddie Gallagher at the 2024 SEC Tournament.
Missouri softball player Maddie Gallagher at the 2024 SEC Tournament.

Championship Week has come to a close for Missouri softball as the team finished in
second place in the SEC tournament, losing the championship to the Florida Gators 6-1
on Saturday afternoon. Now, the group waits to find out its postseason fate.
Selection Sunday for the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament will be held on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT
on ESPN2. The Tigers will find out their seeding and where they will be competing.
Missouri is currently projected to be a host.

The regionals take place across 16 host sites and will have 64 teams competing
from May 16-19. The winners of the regionals will advance to super regionals which
will be from May 23-16. The top eight teams that advance out of supers will go to
Oklahoma City, Okla., for the 2024 Women’s College World Series from May 30-June
6/7.

Today’s Schedule


Baseball: Missouri vs. Auburn. 1 p.m. CT. SEC Network+. Listen, Live Stats

Tigers Results

● Softball, SEC Tournament Championship: No. 2 Florida 6, No. 5 Missouri 1.
● Baseball: Auburn 12, Missouri 2.
● Track and Field (SEC Outdoor Championship): Men's team finished 12th, women's team 13th.
● Men’s Discus Throw:
Mitch Weber- 3rd Place- 59.85m.
Skylar Coffey- 5th Place- 55.48m.
Rece Rowan- 6th Place- 54.89m.
Tarique George- 7th Place- 54.74m.
● Men’s 4x100m Relay: Robert Hines, Quinton Brown, Mark Poland Jr., and
Steven Marks (Squad A)- 10th Place- 40.75s.
● Men’s 1500m: Davis Helmerich- 5th Place- 3:44.07s.
● Women’s 800m: Kelsey Schweizer- 6th Place- 2:03.93s.
● Men’s 5000m: Austin Popplewell- 14th Place- 14:11.74s.
Blake Morris- 19th Place- 14:29.25s.
Declan Tunney- 25th Place- 14:41.48s.
● Men’s Triple Jump: Sterling Scott- 5th Place- 15.67m.
● Women’s 5000m: Allison Newman- 32nd Place- 17:35.30s.
● Women’s Triple Jump: Euphenie Andre- 1st Place- 13.32m.

Did You Notice?

● Former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., and the Denver Nuggets defeated
the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90 on Friday night in Game 3 in the 2024 NBA
Western Conference Semifinals. Porter recorded 21 points, four rebounds, an
assist, and a steal in 30 minutes on the court. The Timberwolves lead the best-
of-seven series 2-1.
● Tigers track and field athlete Emanuele Bellanova finished in eighth place in the
decathlon with 6,279 points.
● Missouri softball players Lauren Krings, Maddie Gallagher, and Jenna Laird were
selected to the 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team.


Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:

111 days

