Missouri Softball Awaits Selection Sunday Fate, The Buzz: May 12, 2024
Championship Week has come to a close for Missouri softball as the team finished in
second place in the SEC tournament, losing the championship to the Florida Gators 6-1
on Saturday afternoon. Now, the group waits to find out its postseason fate.
Selection Sunday for the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament will be held on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT
on ESPN2. The Tigers will find out their seeding and where they will be competing.
Missouri is currently projected to be a host.
The regionals take place across 16 host sites and will have 64 teams competing
from May 16-19. The winners of the regionals will advance to super regionals which
will be from May 23-16. The top eight teams that advance out of supers will go to
Oklahoma City, Okla., for the 2024 Women’s College World Series from May 30-June
6/7.
Today’s Schedule
Baseball: Missouri vs. Auburn. 1 p.m. CT. SEC Network+. Listen, Live Stats
Tigers Results
● Softball, SEC Tournament Championship: No. 2 Florida 6, No. 5 Missouri 1.
● Baseball: Auburn 12, Missouri 2.
● Track and Field (SEC Outdoor Championship): Men's team finished 12th, women's team 13th.
● Men’s Discus Throw:
Mitch Weber- 3rd Place- 59.85m.
Skylar Coffey- 5th Place- 55.48m.
Rece Rowan- 6th Place- 54.89m.
Tarique George- 7th Place- 54.74m.
● Men’s 4x100m Relay: Robert Hines, Quinton Brown, Mark Poland Jr., and
Steven Marks (Squad A)- 10th Place- 40.75s.
● Men’s 1500m: Davis Helmerich- 5th Place- 3:44.07s.
● Women’s 800m: Kelsey Schweizer- 6th Place- 2:03.93s.
● Men’s 5000m: Austin Popplewell- 14th Place- 14:11.74s.
Blake Morris- 19th Place- 14:29.25s.
Declan Tunney- 25th Place- 14:41.48s.
● Men’s Triple Jump: Sterling Scott- 5th Place- 15.67m.
● Women’s 5000m: Allison Newman- 32nd Place- 17:35.30s.
● Women’s Triple Jump: Euphenie Andre- 1st Place- 13.32m.
Did You Notice?
● Former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., and the Denver Nuggets defeated
the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90 on Friday night in Game 3 in the 2024 NBA
Western Conference Semifinals. Porter recorded 21 points, four rebounds, an
assist, and a steal in 30 minutes on the court. The Timberwolves lead the best-
of-seven series 2-1.
● Tigers track and field athlete Emanuele Bellanova finished in eighth place in the
decathlon with 6,279 points.
● Missouri softball players Lauren Krings, Maddie Gallagher, and Jenna Laird were
selected to the 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
111 days
