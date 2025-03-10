Keegan O'Toole Clinches Third Big 12 Wrestling Title with the Missouri Tigers
The Missouri Tigers wrestling team had a challenging season filled with injuries, medical retirements, and lineup changes. Despite that, the Tigers had two top-three finishes at the 2025 Big 12 Wrestling championship. Missouri placed eighth with 65.5 points, the team's lowest placement since rejoining the Big 12 Conference. Only seven Tigers advanced to the quarterfinal round, down from last season's ten. However, the weekend's wins were accomplished through determination, as many Tigers advanced further than they had in previous years.
No. 2 Keegan O'Toole faced No. 1 Dean Hamiti Jr. (OSU) in the 174-pound final. Both wrestlers were undefeated heading into the weekend. Hamiti proved to be a tough opponent for O'Toole as he matched O'Toole's wrestling style. The bout remained scoreless until late in the second period when Hamiti scored an escape and a takedown, leading 4-0 as they entered the third period.
O'Toole got a quick escape to start the third and began looking for ways to score and get back on top. O'Toole was able to work his way onto Hamiti's leg and score a takedown with 20 seconds left to go, tying the match 4-4.
"There was a bigger sense of urgency, but I knew once I got on that leg, I would rather have had less time keeping him down since he's hard to ride. When I got the takedown, there were only 15 seconds left rather than [having to] him down for 30 [seconds]."- O'Toole in post match interview
O'Toole used the same strategy as he did in the third period in overtime, watching Hamiti's legs until he found an opening for the takedown. With just 1:15 remaining in overtime, O'Toole secured the takedown and clinched a 7-4 victory, marking his second consecutive Big 12 title and his first at 174 pounds.
No. 5 Cam Steed debuted in the 165-pound final against No. 2 Peyton Hall from West Virginia. Right away, both were in consistent headlocks with one another and good footwork, making it harder to shoot and attack. Hall had an escape to take the lead early in the second period. Steed opted for the bottom but could not get up throughout the third period and earn an escape point that could have led them to sudden victory.
Hall won his first Big 12 title 2-0 with the riding time point to take first, and Steed took second.
Steed had multiple wins throughout the weekend, including an 18-3 technical fall over Boeden Greenly (North Dakota State) and a 13-2 major decision over Clayton Ulrey (University of Northern Colorado).
In the semifinals, Steed even accomplished an upset win over Terrell Barraclough (UVU). Steed had an early takedown in the first period over Barraclough, but Barraclough had two escapes, and the riding time points to head into overtime. Steed won 6-3 in sudden victory.
Kade Moore had an impressive run at 133 pounds with four consecutive wins. He received his first automatic qualification for the NCAA Championship after waiting for an at-large bid last season. Moore defeated No. 3 Evan Frost (Iowa State), 20-6, to head to the semifinals. Kyle Burwick (NDSU) cut Moore's run to the finals short after he defeated Moore 10-2.
Missouri Final Standings
133| 4th Place - Kade Moore
141| Josh Edmond* - eliminated
149| Logan Gioffre* - eliminated
157| 7th Place - James Conway
165| 2nd Place - Cam Steed
175| 1st Place - Keegan O'Toole
184| 8th Place - Colton Hawks*
197| Jesse Cassatt - eliminated
285| Seth Nitzel* - eliminated
*Awaiting an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. Those will be announced on Wednesday, March 12 on ncaa.com.
Final Team Standings
- Oklahoma State - 153.4
- University of Northern Iowa - 149.5
- South Dakota State - 110
- Iowa State - 107.5
- Northern Colorado - 79.5
- West Virginia - 77.5
- Oklahoma - 72.5
- Missouri - 65.5
- North Dakota State - 58.5
- Wyoming - 58
- Arizona State - 43
- Utah Valley - 21.5
- California Baptist - 15
- Air Force - 11.5
Missouri will return to Columbia, Missouri, to begin preparation for the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship. If Missouri hopes to move more wrestlers through the NCAA tournament this year, the team will need to use these next few weeks to regroup, rest, and mentally prepare for what is next.
Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and PHL Sports will host this year's championship, which will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from March 20 to 22, 2025.