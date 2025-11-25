Mizzou Wrestling Falls in Top-15 Dual: The Buzz
No. 11 Missouri wrestling dropped a match at home to No. 9 Illinois in a narrow defeat. The Tigers fall to 5-4 in head-to-heads on the season with the latest dual marking their second loss in as many weeks to the Illini.
On Nov. 15 and 16, Missouri competed in the National Duals Invitational. The Tigers matched up with five other Top-25 teams, earning wins over No. 22 Little Rock and No. 11 Michigan. However, they fell just short against then-No. 15 Illinois and No. 9 Minnesota, and received a 34-3 thrashing from No. 3 Iowa.
On the heels of an up-and-down past outing, Missouri sought revenge on the Illini, this time facing off on their own home mats. The Tigers welcomed their bitter rivals to the Hearnes Center for the first time since 2009 for their 38th all-time matchup. The Illini extended their series lead, earning their 22nd victory over the Tigers in a 21-16 victory.
A promising start saw a Missouri upset with Mack Mauger claiming the decision victory at 125 pounds over Illinois' Spencer Moore, 5-2. However, the Tigers only managed three more wins across the final nine matches.
No. 14 at 149, Missouri's Josh Edmond defeated Will Baysingar by decision. No. 2 at 184, Aeoden Sinclair scored for the Tigers with an injury default by No. 22 Chris Moore. Lastly, No. 17nEvan Bates added a major-decision victory in the 197-pound weight class.
Last time out, Missouri struggled across the lighter weight classes. Mauger lost his match last time around, while Zeke Seltzer was the Tigers' lone victory under 184. This time, Seltzer suffered defeat while Mauger was the only Tiger under that same threshold to pull out a win.
Missouri will look to stop its recent skid with a return to the mats after the holiday. The Tigers will stay in the state for the "Journeymen Wrestling - Hustle in the Heartland" matchup involving Long Island University at 6 p.m. and No. 5 Nebraska at 8 p.m. on Dec. 5 in St. Charles, Mo., at Francis Howell High School.
Monday Mizzou Results
- Mizzou Wrestling lost a dual to Illinois 21-16 in Columbia, Mo.
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Mizzou men's basketball vs South Carolina State at 7 p.m. in Columbia, Mo.
Did you notice?
- Mizzou target Jakore Smith has decommitted from Oklahoma. The class of 2026 linebacker has recieved over 20 Division I offers
- With the extension of ESPN and CFP's format deadline, commissioners will have through January to agree on potential changes to the 2026 playoff format.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"Dreams don't work unless you do."- Justin Britt
On this day in Mizzou history...
November 25, 1911: After Mizzou’s first football coach and athletic director, Chester Brewer, invited alumni to return to the Columbia campus for the game, Missouri hosted the first homecoming game. It ended with a 3-3 tie.
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube