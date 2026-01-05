Missouri Wrestling Claims Three Titles at 2026 Soldier Salute: The Buzz
No. 18 Missouri wrestling opened the 2026 season by traveling to Coralville, Iowa, for the 2026 Soldier Salute this past weekend. Now in its fourth year, the tournament serves as a regular-season competition that provides valuable experience for young wrestlers.
Missouri had all 25 wrestlers compete at the event, with two entering the tournament unattached.
The Tigers competed against 13 teams, with both Josh Edmond and Aeoden Sinclair ranked as the No. 1 seed in their respective weight classes.
Rankings Heading Into the Soldier Salute:
- 125: No. 2 Mack Mauger
- 133: No. 5 Kade Moore, No. 5 Gage Walker (unattached)
- 141: No. 3 Zeke Seltzer
- 149: No. 1 Josh Edmond, No. 3 Seth Mendoza (unattached)
- 157: No. 2 Teague Travie, No. 4 J Conway
- 165: No. 2 Max Mayfield
- 184: No. 1 Aeoden Sinclair, No. 5 Logan Cole
- 197: No. 2 Evan Bates
- 285: No. 6 Jarrett Stoner
Bambinelli secured a pin over Wyoming’s Sloan Swan at 4:02 in the 165-pound fifth-place match. At the same time, No. 24 Maxx Mayfield was competing in the 165-pound first-place bout against North Carolina’s No. 17 Bryce Hepner.
Mayfield was forced to default due to injury during the match, resulting in a second-place finish.
No. 28 Mack Mauger placed first in a win by decision over North Carolina's No. 13 Kysen Terukina. Walker, who wrestled unattached, placed second at 133 pounds after a loss to North Carolina's No. 17 Ethan Oakley.
No. 15 Edmond earned a semifinal win by major decision over VMI’s Patrick Jordon, 13–5. The victory advanced Edmond to the final, where he claimed the title by medical forfeit over teammate Seth Mendoza.
The Tigers held first place throughout the entire weekend, and the team title ultimately came down to No. 2 Aeoden Sinclair, who faced No. 23 Jake Dailey of North Carolina in the final match.
Heading into the bout, North Carolina led with 161.5 points, while Missouri trailed closely with 161 points.
Sinclair held on against Dailey, earning a technical fall victory, 17–2, at 5:34. The win helped the Tigers secure the team title with 166.5 points and gave Sinclair first place at 184 pounds.
Next, the Tigers will travel to Arizona State on January 15. The dual will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Weekend Mizzou Results
There were no games played on Friday.
Saturday's Scores
Wrestling: No. 18 Missouri wrestling was in first after two sessions of the Soldier Salute in Coralville, Iowa
- Men's Basketball: Missouri 76, No. 22 Florida 74
Sunday's Scores
- Women's basketball: No. 11 Kentucky 74, Missouri 52
- Gymnastics: No. 7 Missouri 196.850, Iowa State 191.325
Wrestling: No. 18 Missouri claimed first in the Soldier Salute after four sessions with 166.5 points and three weight titles.
- Kentucky defensive back has entered the transfer portal. Dooley was committed to Missouri in the summer of 2023, after he was a 2024 top-200 overall recruit who had 29 tackles and an interception this season. Dooley could look at Missouri football as an oppurtunity for this upcoming season.
- Wyatt Young was anticipated to visit Missouri, but he instead chose to join his former head coach at Oklahoma State.
Back in the day, quarterbacks didn't have to make a decision on every play. There were plays where you just had to hand the ball off. That's not the case anymore for our quarterback position. If there's 78 plays within each play, he's got 10, 12, 15, different decisions that he has to make. And so to be that mentally tough for that much of a game and to perform at an elite level, I think it's really, really challenging.Eli Drinkwitz
