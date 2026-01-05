Missouri Wrestling Claims Three Titles at 2026 Soldier Salute: The Buzz

No. 18 Missouri wrestling opened the 2026 season by traveling to Coralville, Iowa, for the 2026 Soldier Salute this past weekend. Now in its fourth year, the tournament serves as a regular-season competition that provides valuable experience for young wrestlers.



Missouri had all 25 wrestlers compete at the event, with two entering the tournament unattached.

The Tigers competed against 13 teams, with both Josh Edmond and Aeoden Sinclair ranked as the No. 1 seed in their respective weight classes.

Rankings Heading Into the Soldier Salute:

125: No. 2 Mack Mauger

133: No. 5 Kade Moore, No. 5 Gage Walker (unattached)

141: No. 3 Zeke Seltzer

149: No. 1 Josh Edmond, No. 3 Seth Mendoza (unattached)

157: No. 2 Teague Travie, No. 4 J Conway

165: No. 2 Max Mayfield

184: No. 1 Aeoden Sinclair, No. 5 Logan Cole

197: No. 2 Evan Bates

285: No. 6 Jarrett Stoner

Your 2026 Soldier Salute team CHAMPIONS - @MizzouWrestling !🏆 🤼



Team Scores:

🥇Missouri - 166.5

🥈North Carolina - 161.5

🥉 Wyoming - 126.5 pic.twitter.com/TALQVDQ3Aj — Soldier Salute (@SoldierSaluteIA) January 5, 2026

Bambinelli secured a pin over Wyoming’s Sloan Swan at 4:02 in the 165-pound fifth-place match. At the same time, No. 24 Maxx Mayfield was competing in the 165-pound first-place bout against North Carolina’s No. 17 Bryce Hepner.



Mayfield was forced to default due to injury during the match, resulting in a second-place finish.



No. 28 Mack Mauger placed first in a win by decision over North Carolina's No. 13 Kysen Terukina. Walker, who wrestled unattached, placed second at 133 pounds after a loss to North Carolina's No. 17 Ethan Oakley.

Dubs in the chat 👐



Mack Mauger from @MizzouWrestling is the 125 pound Solider Salute champion! #wrestletownusa #soldiersalute pic.twitter.com/TuHu8Upw9D — Soldier Salute (@SoldierSaluteIA) January 4, 2026

No. 15 Edmond earned a semifinal win by major decision over VMI’s Patrick Jordon, 13–5. The victory advanced Edmond to the final, where he claimed the title by medical forfeit over teammate Seth Mendoza.

The Tigers held first place throughout the entire weekend, and the team title ultimately came down to No. 2 Aeoden Sinclair, who faced No. 23 Jake Dailey of North Carolina in the final match.



Heading into the bout, North Carolina led with 161.5 points, while Missouri trailed closely with 161 points.

Sinclair held on against Dailey, earning a technical fall victory, 17–2, at 5:34. The win helped the Tigers secure the team title with 166.5 points and gave Sinclair first place at 184 pounds.

Next, the Tigers will travel to Arizona State on January 15. The dual will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Here's the morning buzz for Monday, Dec. 29.

Weekend Mizzou Results

There were no games played on Friday.

Saturday's Scores

Wrestling : No. 18 Missouri wrestling was in first after two sessions of the Soldier Salute in Coralville, Iowa

: No. 18 Missouri wrestling was in first after two sessions of the Soldier Salute in Coralville, Iowa Men's Basketball: Missouri 76, No. 22 Florida 74

Game one and what a difference Trent has already made 😤📈🤫@trentpierce22 // #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/KoCVBWwGbm — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 4, 2026

Sunday's Scores

Women's basketball : No. 11 Kentucky 74, Missouri 52

: No. 11 Kentucky 74, Missouri 52 Gymnastics : No. 7 Missouri 196.850, Iowa State 191.325

: No. 7 Missouri 196.850, Iowa State 191.325 Wrestling: No. 18 Missouri claimed first in the Soldier Salute after four sessions with 166.5 points and three weight titles.

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

There are no games scheduled for Monday.

Did you notice?

Kentucky defensive back has entered the transfer portal. Dooley was committed to Missouri in the summer of 2023, after he was a 2024 top-200 overall recruit who had 29 tackles and an interception this season. Dooley could look at Missouri football as an oppurtunity for this upcoming season.

Dooley was committed to #Mizzou in the summer of 2023 https://t.co/iMMLK9r006 — Michael Stamps (@msstamps7) January 4, 2026

Wyatt Young was anticipated to visit Missouri, but he instead chose to join his former head coach at Oklahoma State.

BREAKING: North Texas standout WR Wyatt Young has Committed to Oklahoma State, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 70 receptions for 1,264 yards (3rd in FBS) and 10 TDs this season



Earned 1st Team All-AAC honorshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/HaRaZjOhOp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

BREAKING: Missouri transfer WR Marquis Johnson has Committed to Mississippi State, he tells @On3Sports



In his 3 seasons with the Tigers he totaled 66 receptions for 1,075 yards and 6 TDs



He’ll have 1 year of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/yDtBjkvoJC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day

Back in the day, quarterbacks didn't have to make a decision on every play. There were plays where you just had to hand the ball off. That's not the case anymore for our quarterback position. If there's 78 plays within each play, he's got 10, 12, 15, different decisions that he has to make. And so to be that mentally tough for that much of a game and to perform at an elite level, I think it's really, really challenging. Eli Drinkwitz

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news: