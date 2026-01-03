Mizzou Scheduled to Host Cincinnati Wide Receiver on Visit, per Report

The Missouri Tigers have scheduled a visit with former Cincinnati wide receiver Caleb Goodie, per Chris Hummer. Goodie spent one season with the Bearcats and started his career with Colorado State. Goodie will visit Columbia on Jan. 5.

In his first and only year with the Bearcats, Goodie recorded 484 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions. He was the second-leading receiver for top transfer portal quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who's currently ranked as the No. 2 player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.



Goodie is a true junior, having burned his redshirt in his freshman season with Colorado State in 2023. He only recorded one reception that season, but caught 21 passes for 436 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024. He also rushed for 87 yards on five carries during his sophomore season.



The Port Arthur, Texas, native was ranked as a low three-star recruit in the class of 2023, ranked No. 1,731 nationally and No. 252 at his position, according to composite rankings. Colorado State was his only college offer.



Goodie also plans on visiting TCU two days after his trip to Columbia. This marks a common recent trend for the Tigers, having clear intentions of rebuilding their wide receiver room through the transfer portal.



So far in this transfer portal cycle, which has been open since Jan. 2, the Tigers have expressed interest in five receivers, including Goodie. Missouri is showing interest in Ohio's Chase Hendricks, West Florida's Corey Scott, North Texas's Wyatt Young and Iowa State's Xavier Townsend.



The Tigers lost Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson, James Madison II and Daniel Blood through the transfer portal. As of now, they only have Donovan Olugbode, DaMarion Fowlkes, Shaun Terry II and two incoming freshmen on the roster in the room. It makes perfect sense that Eli Drinkwitz and his staff are targeting experience and production in the room to surround three talented young pass catchers.

In general, the Tigers seem to be in pursuit of multiple top offensive talents. Missouri is reportedly the favorite for Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons, who's expected to visit once the Rebels are done in the College Football Playoff. Players like Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Sprague, Houston Christian running back Xai'Shaun Edwards and Houston center Derek Joiner are also reportedly receiving interest from the Tigers, along with a slew of quarterbacks.



Missouri isn't skimping out on defense, however. It's reportedly hosting Michigan defensive back Elijah Dotson on a visit in the near future, while throwing its name in the ring for players like Auburn linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr., Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence and San Diego State safety Dalesean Staley.

To keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

