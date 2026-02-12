Mizzou's Win Over Texas A&M Provided Many Reasons to Be Confident in Tigers

Before playing at South Carolina, Missouri had lost three straight road games, including an embarrassing blowout loss to Alabama.



Guard Jayden Stone was openly frustrated and confused with the Tigers’ road struggles in a press conference ahead of the Tigers' game at South Carolina.

“It's a good kind of looming thought to think, ‘Okay, how are we going to overcome this?’” Stone said. “‘What can we do? What do I need to do for myself to stay locked in?’”

Less than a week after that press conference, Stone slapped hands and fell into the arms of associate head coach Kyle Smithpeters on the court at Reed Arena, both smiling after the Tigers took a 86-85 win over Texas A&M.

Now, Missouri has won two straight on the road. The game at South Carolina was a must-win for the Tigers because it was one they should win.

But the matchup against the Aggies was a part of a group of the remaining road games where the Tigers would need to steal multiple upsets in order to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament.

The win required clutch moments from Missouri, with eight lead changes in the final five minutes alone. Missouri took a eight-point lead with 7:55 remaining, but that was cut to just two points less than two minutes later.



The Tigers needed a dunk from Shawn Phillips Jr., which was opened up by a well-executed screen from Trent Pierce, to re-take the lead with 18 seconds remaining. Mitchell lobbed up the ball to Phillips, marking Mitchell's eighth assist of the night.



On the next possession, Phillips blocked a final shot attempt from a leaping Rashaun Agee.

MARK MITCHELL TO SHAWN PHILLIPS



Tigers back in front!!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/a9xLEaH5p2 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 12, 2026

With the win, Missouri has continued to improve the trajectory of its season. The Tigers showed what could just be a glimpse of what they can be at their best.



The win was not just another badge to the Tigers’ resume and a jump in conference standings, but provided several reasons to believe this team has yet to reach its peak and could overcome the vulnerabilities that have creeped up throughout the season.

What was arguably most encouraging about the performance from the Tigers was how the offense showed up for nearly all 40 minutes. The offensive slumps that felt like a guarantee for every game for Missouri were mostly avoided Wednesday night. The Tigers only had three scoreless spans of more than 90 seconds of play.

In the first half, Missouri managed to keep up with an impressive 3-point shooting performance from Texas A&M, with the Aggies shooting 11-for-17 on 3s in the half.

While Texas A&M played with its signature fast pace, Missouri counterpunched by dominating the glass. In the half, Missouri doubled Texas A&M's rebounding total, grabbing 18 compared to 9.



The Tigers ended the game with 14 second-chance points compared to 2 for the Aggies.

Another element that was cruical to Missouri's counterpunch through the game, and especially the first half, was sophomore guard T.O. Barrett delivering another performance that proved he can be the lifeblood of this team. In the first half, he shot 5-for-8 from the field, including one 3-point make, while also creating two assists and grabbing a rebound.



After entering the starting lineup less than three weeks ago, Barrett has shown he can be more than someone who can hold down the starting spot, but a force on both ends of the court for the Tigers.

His physicality works especially well when paired with the perimeter shooting of forward Trent Pierce, who led the team with 23 points, shooting 10-for-15 from the field, including 3-for-6 on 3s.

The ways in which this Tigers team that has been on the bubble since a 2-0 start to SEC play could actually make a run for a spot in the NCAA Tournament has become much clearer after the last three wins.

Some of the issues the Tigers have had all season, like perimeter defense, are still there. But the self-inflicted damage that Gates attributed much of the team's prior road struggles to, are beginning to fade. In place, the strengths are becoming more prevalent.

The win puts Missouri in a five-way tie for third place. The Tigers will have their chance to go head-to-head with two of those teams its currently tied with over the next two weeks, set to take on Vanderbilt and Tennessee.



Next up, Missouri will look to extend its winning streak to four straight Saturday night, hosting Texas at 7:30 p.m.

