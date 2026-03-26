Reviewing the 2025-26 Season, Offseason Preview on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

For a second straight season, Missouri basketball ended its season with a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. The redundant end makes the 2026-27 season even more important than it was already building up to be for the Tigers, and especially Dennis Gates.

Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps and Killian Wright discussed their final thoughts on the season and look ahead to the offseason and the transfer portal in the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.

You can watch or listen to the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, ApplePodcasts or on Amazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Missouri has what has become the rare benefit of already knowing what the nucleus of its team will be next season before the transfer portal has even opened. with incoming five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. expected to be the engine to the Tigers' 2026-27 team. The California native is recognized as one of the best ten prospects in the entire recruiting class.

After bringing in what many sites rated as the best recruiting class in the country, Gates will have the expectation to turn that talent into one of his better seasons. In addition to Crowe, the class features composite five-star forward Toni Bryant, along with four-star forward Aidan Chronister.

But outside of those three freshmen, there's a lot of questions as to what the roster will look like. The first step of that process will be retention of the current players, which Missouri has historically done a good job at. Only two of the Tigers' starters from the season have eligibility remaining, with guard T.O. Barrett and forward Trent Pierce possibly being key pieces if they decide to stay in the program.



Here's a look at what the Tigers' 2026-27 roster looks like before any portal losses or additions.

Guard (players are listed alphabetically)

Anthony Robinson II

Aaron Rowe

T.O. Barrett

Annor Boateng

Sebastian Mack

Jason Crowe Jr.

Forward

Trent Pierce

Nicholas Randall

Toni Bryant

Aidan Chronister

Center

Trent Burns

Luke Northweather

Missouri will also need to have a good transfer group to build next season's team to replenish the roster. The transfer portal officialy opens up on April 7 and will close April 14.

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