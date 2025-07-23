Dave Doeren & N C State's 2027 QB Recruiting Board
It’s that time again, as it’s time to cover the 2027 recruiting class after the NC State Wolfpack has already landed the majority of their 2026 targets. One of the most important positions on the football field, if not, the most important position on the football field, is the quarterback position, as that is often been referred to as the signal caller or even the captain. This is a position that the Wolfpack has already taken care of in the 2026 class as they went out and got two-way football and baseball star Jacob Smith, who will play quarterback for the Wolfpack as well as play for the baseball team.
Thankfully, for the Wolfpack, because he committed very early on, they can shift their focus into the 2027 recruiting class when it comes to the quarterback position. They have already been targeting multiple different prospects in the class as they have started to circle with players on their board. That is where our North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI comes in, as we are here to discuss some of the players on their recruiting board as well as all the prospects that they have offered at this time.
Here are some names that are worth noting in the 2027 recruiting class as well as the full list of players they have offered already at the position.
Gunner Rivers
Rivers is the most popular target on the 2027 recruiting board, and he is the son of NFL legend Philip Rivers. The father of the high school athlete played college football at North Carolina State, which would make his son a legacy commit. Rivers has plenty of different, talented traits and is very similar to his dad, who played before him. This will be one to watch as the NC State Wolfpack will go all out for him.
Colton Nussmeier
If you thought they were done targeting players who are related to other people that are very famous in the football world, you are sadly mistaken, as Nussmeier is the brother of current LSU Tigers quarterback and star potential player Garrett Nussmeier. He is one of the most talented players in the high school level, as he will be a priority recruit for many who will look to beat out the LSU Tigers, who are looking to bring another player with the same last name to their program.
Andre Adams
If you enjoy underrated stories, this is your guy, as he is one of the better quarterbacks in the nation and is overlooked simply because of the talent he plays with in the state of Tennessee. He is one of the top players in the state of Tennessee and one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Tennessee. He has plenty of potential to play at the next level, and North Carolina State Wolfpack sees that that is precisely why he is one of their six offers that they have already extended thus far.
Here in the full list.
* Gunner Rivers
* Colton Nussmeier
* Trae Taylor
* Teddy Jarrard
* Peter Bourque
* Andre Adams