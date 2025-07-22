EXCLUSIVE: D'Various Surratt Updates his NC State Commitment Decision
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been one of the most impressive teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting, as their culture and program are undeniable. This is simply due to the success they have shown. They will continue being one of the better programs in recruiting if they can land the best prospects on their board, like they have been, especially in the 2026 recruiting class. In the 2026 recruiting class, they have landed many different high-level prospects on both the offensive and defensive side of the football.
One of the better players who has been in the class since the beginning of July is extremely talented safety prospect D'Various Surratt. Surratt is one of the better players in the class, in fact, he is the highest-rated commit in the class according to 247Sports. He is one of the better players in the state of North Carolina. Surratt committed to the Wolfpack over the Virginia Tech Hokies and the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are led by Bill Belichick.
Surratt recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail where he stands in his recruitment.
"It just felt like home. The times I went up for visits, it felt like a special place to be and a special place to be a part of," the North Carolina State Wolfpack commit confirmed with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment decision and more.
There are multiple coaches that played a factor in his commitment, but one that played the biggest factor in his recruitment is Coach (Charlton) Warren.
"Coach Warren, because he’s been recruiting me for 2 years, so I feel like we have a great relationship, and when I get on campus, it’ll only continue to grow," the talented prospect stated.
Is his recruitment shut down at this time?
"Yeah, it feels like the place I need to be, and I've built relationships, and it’s the chance I get to play early."
Peer recruiting is something that some people in the class will do, just to make a priority, but for the Wolfpack commit, he isn't participating. Instead he has a different task set for himself.
"No I’m not. I’m just tryna to build relationships with the ones that are already committed."
Surratt left off with a final message to the Pack fans who have kept up with his recruitment.
"Let’s Go. I’m happy to be running with the Pack! Go Pack baby!"