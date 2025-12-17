NC State Trending For 2028 Offensive Tackle

While most of the national recruiting focus is currently on the 2026 and 2027 cycles, college coaching staffs across the country are also starting to target prospects in the 2028 class

NC State and head coach Dave Doeren have already started pursuing several 2028 prospects, including an offensive tackle from North Carolina who reportedly has the Wolfpack near the top of his list early in his recruitment process.

NC State Making Progress With 2028 In-State Offensive Tackle

While it's still early in his recruitment, NC State is reportedly emerging as a favorite for Austin Ballou, an offensive tackle prospect from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Wolfpack recently became involved with Ballou, extending him an offer on Nov 2 following an unofficial visit.

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during pregame activity for the Dukes Mayo Classic against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ballou just finished his sophomore year at Mallard Creek and does not currently hold a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals. However, he's already attracted interest from some of the top programs in the country, with offers from Miami, Virginia Tech, and Georgia.

Although several programs are interested in the young offensive lineman, he recently told Rivals' Chad Simmons that Georgia and NC State are the two schools standing out early in his recruitment.

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Jalen Grant (74) with the ball during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“I’m really liking Georgia,” Ballou told Simmons. “They’ve been recruiting me a lot and have invited me to a couple of games. NC State is also pushing hard for me.”

When talking about NC State specifically, Ballou explained to Simmons that he likes the fact that the Wolfpack are close to home and noted that he’s a fan of the coaching staff, especially offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“NC State is in-state and close to home,” Ballou told Simmons. “The coaches are really cool. Coach Tujague is pretty cool.”

It's still very early in Ballou's recruitment process, and many other programs are expected to become involved with the 2028 tackle, especially given that he already has an elite Power Four frame, standing at 6'7" and weighing 320 pounds. However, it’s clear that NC State has made a strong impression on him, which should benefit the Wolfpack as his recruitment continues.

Interestingly enough, Ballou isn't the only 2028 offensive lineman with whom the Wolfpack are in good standing, as Doeren and his staff are also reportedly making progress with four-star offensive tackle Azhir Waddell.

Building through the trenches is essential for any college football program, and NC State seems to be already prioritizing that in the 2028 cycle.

