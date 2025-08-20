Everything NC State's Defensive Co-Captain Said Tuesday
Head coach Dave Doeren named the four team captains for NC State football on Tuesday morning. One of the Wolfpack's leaders will be a captain for the second straight season.
Linebacker Sean Brown, now fully settled in at the position after switching from safety, will again carry the burden of being one of the team's guides through the 2025 season. On defense, he's joined by fellow linebacker Caden Fordham, who will also wear the famous No. 1 jersey.
Brown spoke to the media on Tuesday following practice about his appointment and the development of the linebacker group.
Below is a transcript of what Brown had to say.
Brown Transcript
Q: What's it say about this linebacker room to have both defensive captains being you and Caden
Brown: it means a lot to the linebackers. You know, every different defense that we have, we felt like the defense goes through the linebackers... The heart of the soul is the linebackers through the defense. And so it really means a lot to our room.
Q: How have you seen Caden earn that No. 1 jersey?
Brown: Ever since we came in together, we came in together in 2021, he’s just been working his tail off, so it shows every day. Like he said, unfortunately, he got that injury but he came back stronger and faster.
Q: How have you seen him develop as a leader?
Brown: He always had that leadership in him. It’s just that he and I waited our turn because we had a bunch of guys in front of us who were like real leaders that we got to learn from, and once those guys went away and left for the league, it was our turn to step up. It’s always been there.
Q: What specifically gives you confidence right now that this defense is going to get back to the defense that NC State is known for?
Brown: We all believe in each other, and we all believe that, like, we all bought into the team, into the defense, and so, you know, we're all playing for each other. It's not like we all have individual goals, but we understand that the team's success comes with individual success, and so with us just buying into that and just believing in each other, we know that we could be the best defense in the country.
