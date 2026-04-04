2 Position Groups Stand Out For Dave Doeren in Spring Camp

RALEIGH — With NC State speeding toward the end of its spring practice session, head coach Dave Doeren enjoyed a very different vibe around the practice fields in 2026 when compared to last spring. With both coordinators retained and veteran players, both returned and added from the portal, dotting the roster, the Wolfpack is in a much different place than it was a year ago.

However, there were major concerns about a few different position groups after massive changes due to exhausted eligibility and players leaving for different schools. The Wolfpack added 20 new transfers , as well as a host of freshmen who could see action in their first year. Luckily for Doeren, two of the more urgent position groups are pleasantly surprising him thus far. What are they?

The linebackers

NC State linebacker Raul "Popo" Aguirre prepares for spring practice with the Wolfpack in March 2026. | Photo Credit: @lRaulAguirre on X

Key losses: Caden Fordham (Eligibility), Sean Brown (Eligibility), Kenny Soares Jr. (Transferred), Kelvon McBride (Transferred)

Key returners and acquisitions: Raul "Popo" Aguirre (Transferred from Miami), DaKaari Nelson (Transferred from Penn State), AJ Richardson (Returner), LaCorian Hodge (Returner), Ke'Von Carter (Returner)

Doeren expressed his pleasant surprise with the linebacker group throughout the month of workouts and practices during spring camp. The outgoing production from Caden Fordham, Kenny Soares and Sean Brown marked massive losses for the program, but it seems to be landing on its feet. Popo Aguirre has turned heads since coming over from Miami thus far.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Not just adding Popo and DaKaari, but the growth and then the freshmen," Doeren said. "That group is competitive right now. There's really good depth in it. (Ziggy Moore) has done a really good job. (Jordan Moreta) has done a really good job... There's a lot of unknowns, probably in that group more than any."

Given his personal background as a linebacker coach coming up the coaching ranks, Doeren pays great attention to that position at NC State. It doesn't hurt that there's a culture of strong linebacker play throughout his tenure, stretching back to players like Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas.

The wide receivers

NC State WR Joshisa "JoJo" Trader stretches during a practice with the Wolfpack during the spring term. | Photo credit: @joshisathe1 (X)

Key losses: Wesley Grimes (Eligibility), Noah Rogers (Transferred), Teddy Hoffmann (Suspended), Terrell Anderson (Transferred)

Key returners and acquisitions: Keenan Jackson (Returner), Joshisa "JoJo" Trader (Transferred from Miami), Chance Robinson (Transferred from Miami), Victor Snow (Transferred from Buffalo), Davion Dozier (Transferred from Appalachian State), Tyran Warren (Transferred from Alcorn State)

With star quarterback CJ Bailey back in the building for another year, the Wolfpack needed to rebuild the receiver room around him. Doeren and his staff did just that, bringing in several players who might be lacking extensive experience, but certainly can be serious weapons in Kurt Roper's offense .

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"It's been fun to watch both of those groups," Doeren said about the receivers and linebackers. "You're trying as a coach not just to coach these guys and develop them, but in these cases, (figure out) what these guys can do."

Both Trader and Robinson figure to be valuable additions because of their connections to Bailey from growing up together in the Miami metropolitan area. The Wolfpack receivers will keep playing catch with their new quarterback throughout the summer, building that chemistry before a massive 2026 season.