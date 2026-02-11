RALEIGH — While the transfer portal is long closed by now, the impact of new additions at programs around the nation is already starting. NC State is no exception, with 18 new transfers joining the team for the coming 2026 season, mostly in crucial positions of need.

Head coach Dave Doeren and the rest of the Wolfpack staff targeted a mix of Power Conference players with things to prove and stars at Group of Five programs or the FCS level, trying to bring their talents up another level. With a full season of working with new coordinators, DJ Eliot and Kurt Roper, there was more clarity in the direction Doeren took with his transfer class. How did it all end up?

Ranking the class

18. Redshirt sophomore CB Ty White - UNC

NC State signed UNC transfer CB Ty White to bolster the secondary.



The Wolfpack has signed a pair of Tar Heel transfers after it didn't take one since 1993.



More here: https://t.co/c6BclOTjLv pic.twitter.com/hseTZ3xhBr — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) January 13, 2026

With a pair of key seniors on the way out of the program after exhausting eligibility, NC State needed to reload the secondary with high-upside players. Enter Ty White, a player the Pack was intrigued by as a high schooler, but couldn't lure away from the Tar Heels. Now, he'll try to remake his career in Raleigh with the Wolfpack after never getting opportunities in Chapel Hill.

17. Redshirt sophomore punter Jackson Waller - Arkansas State

Veteran punter Caden Noonkester graduated from NC State, leaving a hole at a position of strength in years past for the Wolfpack. Jackson Waller joined after a solid season with Arkansas State, where he averaged 41.3 yards per kick on 59 punts during the 2025 season. He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 19 occasions in Arkansas State's 7-6 run through the Sun Belt.

16. Redshirt sophomore CB Ondre Evans - Georgia

NC State signed Georgia CB transfer Ondre Evans, a former four-star recruit.



More on @OndreEvans here: https://t.co/8uxJaKkN91 pic.twitter.com/tOOhYfG8Vx — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) January 8, 2026

Ondre Evans was another target of the Wolfpack's recruiting staff out of high school, when he was a four-star recruit. Things never clicked for Evans at Georgia, as he did not see action in his two seasons with the Bulldogs after battling injuries and the depth chart at different points of those years. He will be another reclamation project for the Wolfpack to work with.

15. Redshirt sophomore WR Chance Robinson - Miami (FL)

Reloading the receiver class was a major point of emphasis. Why not do that by bringing in some of star quarterback CJ Bailey's friends from South Florida? Chance Robinson was once a youth teammate of Bailey's before they became high school peers at dominant programs in the Miami area. After limited opportunities with the Hurricanes, Robinson is trying to find new life with Bailey.

14. Graduate senior DL KaTron Evans - Marshall

The Wolfpack made a move to address some major needs for depth on the defensive line, securing a commitment from Marshall defensive tackle KaTron Evans, who played for former NC State defensive coordinator with the Thundering Herd. At 6-foot-3, 336 pounds, he should offer the Wolfpack an immediate replacement in the middle of the defensive line for standout nose tackle Brandon Cleveland, who exhausted his eligibility and entered the NFL draft process.

13. Redshirt junior WR Davion Dozier - Appalachian State

Arkansas freshman WR Davion Dozier making plays on the first day of fall camp. pic.twitter.com/mRQ5ESwfnm — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) August 4, 2023

Davion Dozier began his career at Arkansas, but ultimately dropped down to the Group of Five, transferring to Appalachian State after two seasons with the Razorbacks. He started seven games for the Mountaineers, tallying 20 receptions for 448 yards and five touchdowns, proving himself as a quality downfield threat.

12. Redshirt junior LB DaKaari Nelson - Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker DaKaari Nelson (8) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DaKaari Nelson was mostly a contributor to Penn State's special teams during the 2025 season, although he played in every game for the Nittany Lions. 193 snaps came with the special teams unit for Nelson, where he logged four tackles. The linebacker fits into NC State's tendency to look for former highly-rated recruits who haven't found a role at the collegiate level after one or two seasons.

11. Senior WR Tyran Warren - Alcorn State

Alcorn State's wide receiver Tyran Warren (7) scores a touchdown during the game against Jackson State in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyran Warren brings true burner speed to the Wolfpack offense. With the Braves, he racked up 37 catches for 715 yards and six touchdowns in his three years. While those numbers might not seem substantial, Alcorn State's offense was never heavy in terms of passing the football while Warren was a member of the team. In his senior season, he caught 24 passes for 442 yards and four of his six career scores.

10. Junior RB Davion Gause - UNC

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) scores a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davion Gause, a teammate of Bailey at Chaminade-Madonna as high schoolers, joined White as the Tar Heel defectors down the road to Raleigh. He racked up 585 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 128 carries in 2024 and 2025, while adding 16 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. He should have a chance to compete for a sizable role in the offense, boosted by his relationship with the quarterback.

9. Senior safety King Mack - Penn State

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety King Mack (16) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

NC State added King Mack, one of the few players to intercept Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza in 2025. The former four-star recruit racked up 58 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception and a sack in his junior season. Mack was yet another connection to the Miami area for the Wolfpack and should help shore up a leaky safety group.

8. Redshirt freshman TE Vander Ploog - Oregon

Vander Ploog was a highly-touted high school recruit out of Southern California who just didn't see the field in his first season at Oregon. After watching what NC State's tight ends did as a group in 2025, it's easy to understand what appealed to the former blue-chip recruit when evaluating his options in the transfer portal. If he can tap into his high school talent level, when he racked up over 2,200 yards in three seasons at the varsity level, he could be a steal for the Wolfpack.

7. Redshirt junior TE Hunter Provience - Montana State

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Montana State Bobcats tight end Hunter Provience (86) is tackled after his reception by Montana Grizzlies safety Diezel Wilkinson (24) during the first half at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

Adding a national champion was a no-brainer for Doeren and NC State, as Hunter Provience was a true winner at Montana State, the FCS National Champions in 2025. The blocking tight end should be an immediately impactful replacement for Cody Hardy and Dante Daniels, the stellar tandem of blockers on the Wolfpack roster in 2025.

6. Redshirt sophomore OG Daniel Cruz - Texas

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Daniel Cruz (51) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daniel Cruz, a former ESPN Top 300 recruit, never got the opportunities he believed he deserved at Texas, a factory for offensive linemen over the last few seasons. NC State desperately needed some support at guard and center, depending on what it decides to do with sophomore interior lineman Spike Sowells, making Cruz a critical acquisition in terms of need.

5. Redshirt senior WR Victor Snow - Buffalo

Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow is wrapped up by Kent State wide receiver Maurice Stephens on a punt return during a game Sept. 13, 2025, at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. | Nicholas McLaughlin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With some of the key pass catchers leaving in the transfer portal, NC State needed to add some more dynamic options in that area. Victor Snow was a First-Team All-MAC honoree for his efforts in the 2025 season as a slot receiver and specialist, returning punts and kicks.

The receiver racked up 62 receptions for 821 yards on 88 targets in his All-MAC season, dropping just two passes the entire year. He finished with a 75.0 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, which took into account his 74.4 receiving score.

4. Redshirt junior OT Jimarion McCrimon - East Carolina

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon (62) runs out onto the field before the start of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

After earning first-team All-Conference honors for East Carolina in the American Conference in 2025, Jimarion McCrimon looked ready for a step up in competition. He will get that opportunity with the Pack. At left tackle, McCrimon allowed just three sacks on 16 pressures in 2025. In true passing sets, he was only credited with one sack allowed from the left side. He is an instant starter for the Wolfpack's offensive line.

He and returning tackle Teague Andersen should provide Bailey with the protection needed on the edges in 2026.

3. Senior Edge Harvey Dyson III - Tulane

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball as Tulane Green Wave defensive end Harvey Dyson (5) and Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jack Tchienchou (1) attempt to make the tackle during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In terms of need, Harvey Dyson III was one of the most crucial additions to the NC State roster. The team's two best pass rushers, Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh, are bound for the professional ranks, so there was a tremendous amount of production to replace in that area.

With the Green Wave, Dyson racked up 36 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He led the American Conference with eight sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and even defended a pass. He finished as a Third-Team All-Conference selection in the American. Dyson offers NC State a true game wrecker and will immediately be the team's top option at the unique JACK linebacker spot.

2. Senior LB Raul Aguirre Jr. - Miami (FL)

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Raul Aguirre instantly filled a major need at linebacker for the Wolfpack, just a few days after coming up short in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. He'll join his brother Markel, a defensive back and freshman at NC State.

Aguirre found his footing in 2025 with the Hurricanes, putting together the best season of his career. While not a starter, he filled in at weakside and middle linebacker. Over the course of the year, he racked up 43 total tackles across 16 appearances. He played seven snaps in the National Championship, finishing with a tackle in that game.

1. Junior WR JoJo Trader - Miami (FL)

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (1) carries the football against NC State Wolfpack defensive back Jackson Vick (22) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

JoJo Trader was the last member of the Chaminade-Madonna reunion at NC State, rejoining Gause and Bailey for the first time since their high school success. While he never carved out a significant role at Miami, Trader was a highly-touted recruit with a four-star ranking when he opted to stay home and play for the Hurricanes.

The chemistry between Trader and Bailey goes back to their high school days. The duo combined for 757 yards and 14 touchdowns in their final season at Chaminade-Madonna in 2023. He caught passes in the CFP wins over Ohio State and Ole Miss, ultimately finishing the 2025 season with 13 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.