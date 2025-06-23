NC State Football Staff Officially Targets Nearby Legacy Recruit
Griffin Cockerham is already a two-time all-conference selection as he gears up for his junior year at Cardinal Gibbons High School, located less than a half mile from the NC State football program's Carter-Finley Stadium. And now, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end, who doubles as a tight end, is on the official Wolfpack offer sheet.
After checking out NC State on a camp visit over the weekend and chatting with 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, Cockerham announced his offer via the following social media post on Sunday night:
Cockerham, grandson of 1960s NC State football player Vance Cockerham, doesn't have a rating or ranking by his name yet on most recruiting sites. But his recent offers, also including one from Liberty on Saturday, suggests his stock is on the rise.
As a sophomore last season, Cockerham recorded 75 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, and a punt block.
With dozens of early targets on their growing wishlist, Doeren and his cohorts are still looking for their first verbal commit in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
