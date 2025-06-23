All Wolfpack

NC State Football Staff Officially Targets Nearby Legacy Recruit

The NC State football offer marked Griffin Cockerham's second new suitor in the past few days alone.

Griffin Cockerham is already a two-time all-conference selection as he gears up for his junior year at Cardinal Gibbons High School, located less than a half mile from the NC State football program's Carter-Finley Stadium. And now, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end, who doubles as a tight end, is on the official Wolfpack offer sheet.

After checking out NC State on a camp visit over the weekend and chatting with 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, Cockerham announced his offer via the following social media post on Sunday night:

Cockerham, grandson of 1960s NC State football player Vance Cockerham, doesn't have a rating or ranking by his name yet on most recruiting sites. But his recent offers, also including one from Liberty on Saturday, suggests his stock is on the rise.

As a sophomore last season, Cockerham recorded 75 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, and a punt block.

With dozens of early targets on their growing wishlist, Doeren and his cohorts are still looking for their first verbal commit in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

