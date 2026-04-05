3 Standout Performers From NC State's Sweep of Notre Dame

RALEIGH — After losing seven straight games, NC State baseball really needed to find a way to change the fortunes of the season quickly. The Wolfpack did just that back in the friendly confines of Doak Field at Dail Park, sweeping the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Several members of the Wolfpack excelled throughout the series, but three key members of the team stood out during the three wins, each having some signature moments in the much-needed victories.

2B Luke Nixon

Second baseman Luke Nixon (middle) celebrates a 3-run home run in the dugout during NC State's 7-3 win over Notre Dame on April, 2, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

The Wolfpack's star second baseman, Luke Nixon , put together a strong series against the Fighting Irish. He entered the series already swinging one of the hotter bats in the NC State lineup. He continued that trend, finishing the series with four hits, two home runs, 5 RBI and four runs scored, including one of the clutch final runs in Saturday's walk-off victory.

"I think this team knows that we're talented," Nixon said after the Thursday win . "There's no question about it... It's just about trusting and believing it. A lot of it is mentality. Our guys had a different mentality going into today's game and it showed."

SS Mikey Ryan

Shortstop Mikey Ryan runs the bases in NC State's 4-2 win over Boston College on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

No one needed a strong series more than NC State shortstop Mikey Ryan. After opening the set with three strikeouts in Thursday's win, head coach Elliott Avent slid the shortstop down to the nine-hole in the lineup, where Ryan finally got the wakeup call he needed. In fact, he thrived in the bottom of the order, producing some of the clutchest hitting on the team on Friday and Saturday.

Ryan racked up six hits in 11 at-bats throughout the series, scoring three runs. He drove in another four during the series and smashed a crucial solo home run in the Saturday win, keeping things close enough for the walk-off heroics in the bottom of the ninth. It was a much-needed confidence boost for the sophomore infielder after a very rough stretch.

RHP Jacob Dudan

Jacob Dudan throws a pitch. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Avent and pitching coach Clint Chrysler opted to keep Jacob Dudan in his usual Saturday starting slot. This decision proved to be critical in securing the sweep over the Fighting Irish. Dudan excelled, working seven-plus innings for the Wolfpack in the 7-6 victory. It wasn't always easy, but the starter hit his stride later in the outing and struck out six Notre Dame batters.

While Dudan was only involved in one game in the series, he held down the Fighting Irish lineup for nearly eight innings, but didn't get the win after a bullpen meltdown allowed the visitors to take the lead in the top of the ninth. Without the powerful righty, it's hard to imagine a world where NC State gets the sweep over Notre Dame.