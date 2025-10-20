Wolfpack Infielder Poised For Massive Junior Season
RALEIGH — As one of only two players who played every game at the same position during the 2025 season, NC State second baseman Luke Nixon figures to be one of the critical members of the 2026 Wolfpack squad.
After hitting .295 and helping the Pack to a Regional appearance, Nixon returned for his junior season in Raleigh, ready to take on a leadership role and help head coach Elliott Avent get the team to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Nixon spoke to members of the media following NC State's final team practice of the fall term, discussing his offseason prep and hopes for the coming season.
What Did Nixon Have To Say?
On the team's progress throughout the fall and having opportunities to play together
- "Very excited to just compete with all my teammates, new teammates, and seeing how everyone plays. Obviously, going out and having a great game and everyone doing everything the right way."
- "Defense. Offensively, seeing some balls go out of the yard, it's a great feeling just competing with your boys."
On being able to scrimmage against other teams during the fall
- "It's definitely more fun playing against another team, talking a little stuff and getting that competing feeling. Just guys you don't know, finally seeing some different arms. Kind of see the same ones out here every day."
- "In the scrimmage, you get to see some different stuff and stuff we'll see in the ACC. It's good to just get back in the feel of things."
On learning more about being an everday player during the 2025 season
- "I learned a lot. Just the leadership from last year from the seniors, obviously from my freshman year, we had some older guys, some graduates, but we had a kind of younger team last year... The young guys had to take a little bit of a leadership role last year."
- "It was something I thought was very special, so now I can come back and do it again this year."
On the NC State pitchers who have impressed during fall ball
- "Obviously (Jacob) Dudan. High velocity fastball and slider. Heath Andrews has a real good sinker. Collins Black, coming from Duke with a really good slider..."
