3 Standouts From NC State's Series Win Against Duke

RALEIGH — After a very poor stretch that included seven straight losses, NC State turned things around over the last week, winning five games in a row, including the first two of the weekend series against the Duke Blue Devils. While the Sunday matchup ended with a loss, it was a sign of better things to come for Elliott Avent's team heading into the latter part of the season.

The three-game set with Duke was filled with far more pros than cons for the Wolfpack , which scored 28 runs in the first two games. NC State got some stellar individual performances across all three games, with three players rising to the top of the list for the Pack.

Freshman OF Rett Johnson

Freshman left fielder Rett Johnson runs the bases in NC State's win over Lafayette at March 7, 2026 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Stats: 6-for-12, 7 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB, 2 K

Rett Johnson , the scrappy freshman outfielder for the Wolfpack, continued to be the leadoff hitter his team needed. His efforts in the Saturday matchup were particularly impressive, as he racked up four hits in four at-bats, scoring every time he reached base in the 13-run victory.

NC State wanted more small ball to set up some of the big moments from its power bats. Johnson perfectly executed that role in the two wins, both at the plate and on the base paths. He'll look to keep it going as ACC play continues.

Sophomore shortstop Mikey Ryan

Shortstop Mikey Ryan wears a hockey helmet in the dugout to celebrate hitting a home run in NC State's 10-4 victory over Duke on Friday, April 10, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Stats: 7-for-12, 4 R, 6 RBI, 2 HR, SB, K

After some serious struggles, Mikey Ryan appears to be hitting his stride in Raleigh. The LSU transfer arrived with high expectations despite barely seeing the field in his freshman year in Baton Rouge, but he's starting to prove he was worth the move over the last week.

The shortstop blasted two home runs in Friday's 10-4 victory, including one that brought home three runs for the Wolfpack. There's still room for improvement with Ryan's defense, but he's starting to show additional development in that area, while also adding an element of speed to his game that is proving troublesome for opposing defenses and pitchers.

Junior LHP Cooper Consiglio

NC State baseball right-handed pitcher Cooper Consiglio rests in the dugout during 13-0 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Stats: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 7 K

Despite his start coming on the day of the Wolfpack's only loss to the Blue Devils, Cooper Consiglio was stellar in his six innings of work, while battling through some extreme adversity. After a shaky first inning and some defensive miscues, he was credited with just one earned run.

He buckled down and struck out seven Duke batters, all while dealing with not one, but two separate blisters on his fingers. It was a major confidence boost for the NC State staff that lost Jacob Dudan to a season-ending injury earlier in the week.