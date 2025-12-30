An Early Shopping List for NC State in the Portal

RALEIGH — The season of the transfer portal is nearly here, with numerous members of programs around the country moving on from their teams to start new chapters at other schools in 2026. NC State lost several key contributors to graduation and added a few more exits with announcements of transferring over the last two weeks.

Assuming rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey is in for another season in the City of Oaks, the Wolfpack faces less of a rebuild and more of a retooling. The team has several positions of need going into the portal battle. What is on the list for the Pack when it starts exploring options?

What does the Pack need?

Reinforcements at wide receiver

The Wolfpack took some major hits when Noah Rogers and Terrell Anderson announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens in January. As it stands currently, NC State's returning contributors at the wide receiver position are Keenan Jackson and Teddy Hoffmann, with Je'Rel Bolder also likely to play more in his second season with the Pack.

NC State showed it could survive a significant loss at wideout in 2025, as K.C. Concepcion bolted after two seasons in Raleigh for Texas A&M. Bailey improved as a passer and developed some chemistry with Hoffmann, a fellow Floridian, which could bode well for the future of the Wolfpack passing game.

There is also a somewhat unknown quantity with Jonathan Paylor, the gadget player who missed the entirety of the 2025 season with an injury. Because he never played during the year, his role was never revealed, as many expected Paylor to play a hybrid wide receiver running back role in his redshirt freshman season.

The Wolfpack could use some speed and versatility to replace Rogers, Anderson and outgoing senior Wesley Grimes. Anderson's ability to bump in and out from the slot to the outside made him one of the most valuable members of the offense. While he won't be replaced easily, there should be options in the portal to help fill that hole and make up for losing his five touchdown receptions.

Fortifying the trenches

Both the offensive and defensive lines are losing valuable contributors for the 2026 season. On the offensive side of things, Anthony Carter Jr. and Jalen Grant are both graduating, while Jacarrius Peak could be destined for the NFL. That leaves the Wolfpack with two consistent starters on the line in tackle Teague Andersen and interior lineman Spike Sowells Jr.

Andersen arrived from Utah State and won the starting right tackle job fairly easily. He could follow the trajectory of Peak, who replaced Anthony Belton at left tackle after the 2024 season. That would mean the Pack needs a new offensive tackle opposite Andersen, whichever side he ends up on. Garett Tujague, the team's offensive line coach, already proved he could find solid players in the portal like Andersen and Grant, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him dip into the well again.

The defensive line is where many more questions exist. NC State is losing nearly all of its most important contributors in the trenches on that side of the football, with Sabastian Harsh, Cian Slone, Brandon Cleveland, Travali Price and Tra Thomas all likely on the way out after their senior or graduate seasons. Freshman nose guard Josiah Victor and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Shirley offered solid rotation options, but the group will need more.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot will need to dig back into the transfer well with defensive line coach Charley Wiles. The Wolfpack found some diamonds in the rough in 2025 with players like Harsh and Slone. With a year under his belt in Raleigh, Eliot will be able to fine-tune some things with his new scheme and find players in the trenches that fit.

Replacing the irreplaceable at linebacker

Caden Fordham, NC State's defensive captain and star linebacker, is on his way out. So is Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares, another standout linebacker who finished his collegiate career with the Wolfpack. Sean Brown is a question mark with constantly changing eligibility rules and a season lost to injury, but the Wolfpack needs help at the position.

There won't be a plug-and-play replacement for Fordham, the heart and soul of the 2025 team. However, Eliot and Doeren do need to find someone who can lead and communicate similarly, even if that player is a rotational player like Soares was expected to be at first, before being thrust into a starting job.

