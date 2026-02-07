An Underrated and Positive Aspect of NC State's Super Bowl Presence

RALEIGH — With Drake Thomas, Cory Durden and Garrett Bradbury all taking the field on Sunday during Super Bowl LX after playing for NC State during their collegiate days, the Wolfpack is well represented on the biggest stage in the sport itself. Having coached all three players, current State head coach Dave Doeren is prideful about their participation.

While pride is one thing, the exposure for Doeren's program helps greatly, as some of NC State's finest alums have a chance to win the NFL's highest honor for a team, with all three playing sizable roles. The effects haven't been bountiful yet, but there is already an impact trickling back to NC State before the game is played.

Momentum from the pros

The stories for all three players are rather remarkable. Thomas went from an undersized three-star linebacker to All-ACC dominance. He then worked his way from being undrafted to the starting lineup of the NFC Champion defense for the Seattle Seahawks. Bradbury was recruited as a tight end before becoming the Rimington Trophy winner as the nation's best center.

Durden was one of Doeren's favorite success stories, as he transferred over from Florida State, but came with humility and gratitude. The two Patriots will go head-to-head on Sunday, with Thomas and Bradbury potentially coming into contact at different points. Doeren is stoked to watch it all unfold, especially after having a large role in their development.

Over the last month, Doeren and his recruiting staff have been working hard to recruit out of the transfer portal, as well as bring in new high school recruits with similarities to Thomas and Bradbury's stories. In North Carolina, in particular, Thomas' background is aspirational for a lot of high school players. Doeren took advantage of the impressive background and tale of his former linebacker.

"I definitely used it on the recruiting trail... Every recruit I get in front of, I ask him 'Who are you going to root for in the Super Bowl? Have you heard about our guys that are in it?' And things like that," Doeren said.

The Wolfpack already got some major publicity in the pros earlier in the NFL season, as program legend Philip Rivers made a remarkable return to the league to play quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Funnily enough, Rivers' first game back in the league came against none other than Thomas.

All of these stories for the NC State program drive eyeballs, which can eventually turn into recruits. Time will tell if the Wolfpack can take advantage.

