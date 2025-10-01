Analyzing the 'Noise' Around NC State Football
NC State is in the midst of a two-game losing streak after beginning the 2025 season with three straight wins. The most recent loss came against a Virginia Tech team led by an interim head coach dealing with a potential mass exodus of players through the transfer portal.
The latest loss sparked fan backlash against NC State head coach Dave Doeren and general disappointment over the direction of the program. During his Monday press conference, the veteran head coach offered his take on the 'noise' surrounding his team, doubling down on his staff and roster's ability to turn things around.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett discusses the external pressure Doeren and the Wolfpack faced in the aftermath of the loss.
In his Monday availability, Doeren spoke at length about trying to fix the direction of the team before the end of the season. Here is a partial transcript from his press conference:
On the roster being decimated by injuries in the first five weeks of the season
- Doeren: " The injuries are mounting up on the defensive side of the football, and so there's a lot of guys that are getting playing time now that are inexperienced and young, and that's not an excuse. That's the reality. And so we're going to have to work really hard as coaches to get these guys the best opportunities that we can to play well."
- "For them, it's their opportunity. That's why they came to NC State and chose this school to have an opportunity to play. The guys around them who are experienced players have to level up."
- Doeren: "As coaches and players, when you face adversity, it's about locking arms, getting together and getting better. I really do enjoy working with this staff and these players. They're tremendous young men. They're in that room. They want to compete, they want to get better, they want to fight. And this team's built for adversity."
- "We understand at NC State what this place is about. It's about not quitting. It's about fighting even harder. When things get tough, we bow up, and we're dealing with a lot internally."
