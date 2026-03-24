Another Big Week Has Arrived For NC State Baseball

RALEIGH — Losing two of three to a team ranked just one spot behind in the D1Baseball rankings certainly stung NC State, but it didn't come close to derailing the entire season. The front half of the ACC schedule is front-loaded with significant competition for the Wolfpack, obviously beginning with the Seminoles, but it won't stop there.

The Pack 9 faces another critical week with four games, including another conference series away from the friendly confines of Doak Field. Now ranked No. 14 in the latest D1Baseball update, NC State needs to find a way to get things back on track and potentially steal a series win on the road over another one of the ACC's elite over the weekend.

The Wolfpack Schedule

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent talks with an official during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Tuesday, Mar 24, 2026 vs. Campbell (14-9, 8-1 CAA), 6 P.M.

Friday, Mar 27, 2026 at No. 3 Georgia Tech (19-5, 6-3 ACC), 7 P.M.

Saturday, Mar 28, 2026 at No. 3 Georgia Tech, 3 P.M.

Sunday, Mar 29, 2026, at No. 3 Georgia Tech, 1 P.M.

The four-game week is headlined by the three-game set against the nation's third-best team, according to D1Baseball, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While NC State ranks No. 50 in the latest RPI update, Georgia Tech is well ahead at No. 22, meaning a series win on the road would go a long way in improving the national standing of the Wolfpack.

NC State is currently 2-2 in Quadrant 1 games, according to Warren Nolan. Georgia Tech is well within that quadrant and will pose a high threat level to the Wolfpack's hopes of being competitive in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets have a loaded offense, while the Pack's lineup has been hot and cold through most of the 2026 season.

Head coach Elliott Avent will need to find a way to get more out of his bats if they want a chance in Atlanta. NC State could take steps in the right direction with a midweek win over the formidable Campbell Fighting Camels, who will ride into the Doak in the midst of a five-game win streak. It will be State's first night game of the season in Raleigh.

Back at our place tomorrow.🏠 pic.twitter.com/SvN5qUurG3 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 23, 2026

The Wolfpack experienced some slippage in midweek matchups earlier in the season, most recently dropping a game to the Elon Phoenix. With Georgia Tech coming up next, such a performance would be unacceptable for NC State. Avent and his staff are expected to give freshman lefty Luke Hemric the start in Tuesday's game.