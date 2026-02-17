Another Offensive Lineman Joins the Wolfpack Out of Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — After making 18 additions to the 2026 roster during the early frenzy period in the transfer portal, it appeared as though Dave Doeren and the NC State staff were content with the roster heading into the coming season. However, the Wolfpack wasn't done yet, making yet another addition to the squad on Monday.

The Pack secured a commitment from Tennessee-Martin offensive lineman Jai'Lun Hampton, according to a report from On3. Hampton played offensive tackle for the Skyhawks over the last two seasons and caught the eye of the Wolfpack when he entered the portal. Now, the Pack has some additional offensive line depth to work with in 2026.

More on adding Hampton to the mix

NC State has landed a commitment form UT-Martin transfer OT Jai'Lun Hampton out of the portal.



The 6-foot-9, 335-pound lineman played more than 1,000 snaps in his career and was named All-Conference last season.



✍️: https://t.co/pSDkvNMWK2 pic.twitter.com/faHirxZx3p — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 16, 2026

While NC State secured its starting offensive tackles by retaining Teague Andersen and adding All-Conference talent Jimarion McCrimon from East Carolina out of the portal earlier in the cycle, some questions about the team's offensive line depth remained. Hampton's arrival immediately alleviates some of the stress on the two starters, as he gained significant experience over the last two years.

Hampton earned Second-Team All-OVC-Big South honors for his work in the 2025 season, as he played more than 361 pass-blocking snaps and allowed just two sacks for the Skyhawks. Hampton ground his way to playing time at the Division I level, beginning as a reserve at UT-Martin after spending his first collegiate seasons at Western Community College and Charlotte.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Hampton became the 20th addition to the transfer class, joining McCrimon and interior lineman Daniel Cruz as the other new additions to the offensive line. With offensive line coach Garett Tujague back at the helm and key pieces still in the building between Andersen and Spike Sowells, there is a wealth of new talent in the trenches.

Tujague and the rest of the staff proved it had an eye for talent in the transfer portal, with Andersen turning into an immediate starter who played at a high level for the Wolfpack in pass protection situations. Even if Hampton isn't an immediate contributor, there's hope for him to develop into a potential key reserve and rotation lineman. With the 2025 injury luck the Pack had, he could also turn into a crucial starter should things go wrong in the starting group.

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddles during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Protecting rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey continues to be a priority for the Wolfpack during the roster construction process. Hampton should be a worthy insurance policy, should one of the other new additions prove unworthy.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.