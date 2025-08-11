Former Wolfpack Offensive Tackle Serves Up Pancakes in Preseason Debut
It may not be Wolfpack football for NC State fans, but it's nice to see Wolfpack alums take the field for the first time in the NFL. For the 2025 NFL season, one of those alumni is Green Bay Packers tackle Anthony Belton, and he got a taste of what the NFL was like against the New York Jets this past weekend.
The Packers didn't play up to the standard they were hoping for, but Belton, a second-round pick, got a good amount of reps under his belt and played well for his first NFL action.
He played 42 total snaps for the night, 17 run blocking and 25 pass blocking; he didn't allow a single pressure in those 25 pass blocking reps, but was flagged twice throughout the night.
It's a promising first showing for Belton, who most likely will see a more backup-type role this season with the Packers, as, barring injury, the starters are set in stone for the five who will protect Jordan Love.
Belton's Skills
Wolfpack fans can remember the type of mauler Belton can be at the point of attack of any given play, and he flashed the ability against the Jets. On the only touchdown the Packers could score, Belton was playing right tackle, with Green Bay running a simple zone blocking scheme to the wide side of the field.
The Packers' tight end takes care of the edge lined up outside of Belton, which gives him a lane to work up to the linebackers. He flashes the ability to get up to the second level and pancakes the Jets linebacker, trying to flow over to make a play.
Amar Johnson can then cut back after breaking a tackle, because he doesn't have to worry about the playside linebacker being able to tackle him, as he's on the ground.
Belton is used to serving pancakes, as he tied for a team-high 51 in the 2023 season with the Wolfpack, in which he was named a third-team All-ACC performer.
Packers fans have a taste of the real potential that Belton can bring to the line for years to come, and with the uncertainty of starting left tackle Rasheed Walker in question, Belton is undoubtedly an option to come in and start.
The Packers' next preseason game is on Sat, Aug. 16th against the Indianapolis Colts.
