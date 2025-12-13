Three-Star 2027 Athlete Details NC State Offer

Following Early National Signing Day for the 2026 recruiting class, NC State and head coach Dave Doeren have begun shifting their focus to the 2027 recruiting cycle as they build out their board and target several players.

One of the players the Wolfpack is targeting is a three-star athlete from Utah who spoke with NC State on SI about his recent offer from the program.

Three-Star Athlete Speaks On Recent NC State Offer

On Dec. 10, NC State extended an offer to Brawley Maikolo Tuitupou, a three-star athlete from Mountain View High School in Orem, Utah. Tuitupou shared on X that his offer from the Wolfpack came after a conversation with wide receivers coach Joker Phillips.

“AGTG! After a great conversation with [Joker Phillips] I am beyond humbled and blessed to receive an offer from NC state! Go Wolfpack!”Tuitupou wrote.

Tuitupou’s recruitment has gained momentum throughout the 2025 season. He’s earned offers from several Power Four programs, and 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 926 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 82 athlete, and the No. 17 prospect from Utah.

Shortly after receiving an offer from the Wolfpack, Tuitupou spoke with NC State on Si. He explained that getting an offer from any program feels great, especially from a school like NC State.

“It feels great,” Tuitupou told NC State on Si. “Any offer that comes in always feels great and especially a good school like NC State.”

Tuitupou is listed as an athlete on most recruiting sites and has the talent to play either safety or wide receiver at the next level. When asked which position he prefers, he explained that he leans toward receiver but would love the opportunity to play both ways in college.

“Last year if you asked me I would 100% say safety,” Tuitupou said. “But this year as I developed as a receiver and my build leaning more that way, I would say probably playing WR in college. But also still the hope of being able to play both sides of the ball is still on the table.”

Regarding what Tuitupou is seeking in a program, he told NC State on SI that a school where he feels wanted and at home, along with the coaching staff’s ability to develop him, will be key factors in his decision.

Nov 18, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

“Some of the biggest things I’m looking for are stuff like feeling like it’s home,” he said. “When I get there I wanna feel like I’m wanted and feel like it’s right. Also want to be treated well and taken care of. And the biggest things I would say are coaches that produced the most of my position to the next level and good developmental coaches that help me get to the next level.”

Tuitupou is one of the most versatile prospects in the country and would be a great addition to NC State’s 2027 class. He’s already scheduled visits with several programs for the spring and summer, and while he hasn’t planned a trip to Raleigh yet, he did note that he would consider it.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack fans celebrate during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how NC State’s recruitment of Tuitupou develops, but he’s definitely a prospect worth pursuing for the Wolfpack

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.