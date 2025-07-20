How the NC State Offensive Line Will Turn It Around
The North Carolina State Wolfpack wants to have a much improved football team next season. One area on the team that they want to improve is the offensive line. The offensive line last season was not as good as they wanted it to be. Heading into next season, they know that if they want to win more games and have a better offense as a whole, the offensive line has to be better than last season.
The Wolfpack has a lot of talent on its roster. They now need to put it all together. And if they do, next season the Wolfpack will be making a lot of noise coming out of the ACC. That is something they want to be competitive in. The conference is good, and if they can win a lot of important games there, the team can do some special things. It all comes down to winning those key matchups.
One thing the team knows is that they need to win the battles in the trenches as well. That is why it is important for the team to have a good offensive line next season. Having a good offensive line next season will help the run game be better, the passing game, and give the play caller confidence to call many plays down the field to score quick points. That is a huge key for the team in 2025.
"You bring back a couple pieces from last season, Jacarrius Peak being the big one for NC State," said Cory Smith for CBS Sports. "He was playing right tackle all last season. They expect him to move to left tackle. Teague Andersen comes over from Utah State. Teague is a guy that we have heard a lot about. He was recruited to be that right tackle for them. He is a multi-year starter at Utah State, and he is expected to be that guy. Graded out really well in PFF numbers last year."
"The question mark is going to be kind of in the middle of this offensive line. Anthony Carter Jr. comes back. He had a bounce back season last year. It was one of his best years at the college level. Him playing left guard or right guard, we do not know exactly yet, but I think he will probably move to that left guard spot and play alongside Jacarrius Peak. The right guard is going to be the question mark. There are a few guys they brought in.