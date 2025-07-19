Expectations for the NC State Offense in 2025
Next season, it is going to be important for the North Carolina State Wolfpack to have a good year on the offensive side of the ball. Last season, that was one area that was not consistent for the team. They showed what they could do when the offense was clicking, but they could not put it all together. Now heading into next season, they are looking to do better in many areas on the offensive side.
It is going to be critical to see what the chemistry is like with the Wolfpack offense. They still have time to make any adjustments that they need or to make changes that will get them to have a better offense. The season is quickly approaching, and they need to have everything set by then. So if there are any changes, they will have to come now because if they want can keep them from coming out strong.
"Again, you would like to say that it is going to be a fast pace, it is going to be, you know what Kurt Roper talked about when he was at Duke over a decade ago," said Cory Smith on CBS Sports.
"But you have seen when other coaches kind of put their fingerprints on this offense, it has changed it a little bit. So, I am wondering how much Dave Doeren is going to allow him to open things up and be the offensive coordinator that he wants to be."
"He has got the pieces there. You know this offense has CJ Bailey coming back. It is the first quarterback to return to NC State since Devin Leary several years ago. So you have had transfer quarterbacks come in for one year and not materialize. They finally find somebody in CJ Bailey, who is coming back, who has the arm talent. Is able to be mobile in the pocket."
"And so you have all those things that you want. You also have a major weapon for him in Justin Joly at the tight end position. That is somebody that they are relying on from coming back from last season, who was a deep downfield threat, despite being in the tight end position. You know, it felt like an average of 25 yards per catch. There are not actually the numbers he ended up with."
"You also have several other wide receivers ... Some guys that were younger last season that you are hoping can make that next jump."