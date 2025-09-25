Anthony Carter Jr. Explains How NC State Plans to Bounce Back
RALEIGH — The start to the 2025 season for NC State's offense included ups and downs. The group proved it could keep sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey comfortable throughout the first three games, but showed issues in run blocking. The loss to Duke included some mistakes as well.
One of the key leaders of the offense, left guard Anthony Carter Jr., wasn't immune to these mistakes throughout the first few weeks. However, the veteran and most experienced offensive player on the roster continues to bring a positive mindset each week, helping the Wolfpack offense remain confident despite the first loss of the season in Durham.
Carter spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon about the team's mindset coming off of the loss and how it plans to turn things around against Virginia Tech.
Below is a partial transcript of Carter's availability:
On the offensive line taking pride in running back Hollywood Smothers' successful start to the 2025 season
- Carter: "We take a lot of pride in that. It's just understanding we've got to strain just one more second on the D-lineman because we know the running backs like Hollywood and Duke who can break at any moment. It's just understanding putting our bodies 600 on 300, double teams and stuff like that, and making sure we stay connected and get to the second level. Once (Smothers) gets to the second level, he can make multiple dudes miss... It's one cut and he can be gone."
On sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey bouncing back after his rough performance against Duke
- Carter: "CJ is coming in with a high spirit, always wanting to get better... Not getting down on himself. Understanding who he is as a quarterback, who he is as a leader on the team. Sticking to his routine regardless of how the last game was ... Still encouraging guys, going out there having that confidence. That confidence is still there."
On maintaining confidence through adverse situations and keeping the team together
- Carter: "I think that's where the offseason really keeps that bond, that relationship. When we're on the sideline and things might not be going our way, we can encourage our brothers... Understand it's coming from a place of love. Also, understanding that we're going to have adversity, but it's on the leaders of the team to raise that moment up and get us out of that."
