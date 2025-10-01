Asaad Brown Jr. Seizes Opportunity After NC State Injury Woes
In an instant, football players can be on the sideline. Just watching and absorbing the game atmosphere, wishing to get a piece of the action on the field.
Seconds later. That wish can come true.
Everyone knows football is a violent sport, and having backups who can come in at any time is important. Injuries are impossible to predict and have the ability to derail entire seasons – just ask the Cincinnati Bengals or Baltimore Ravens.
NC State is dealing with its own defensive injuries at the moment, and new players are stepping into bigger roles. One of those roles is the slot cornerback position. With defensive back Jackson Vick missing time in the past two games, his position needed someone to step in and take over.
The coaching staff of the Wolfpack decided on redshirt freshman defensive back Asaad Brown Jr. to fill the void.
- “Asaad Brown [Jr.] has been playing really well with Jackson Vick out,” Doeren said. We’re proud of Asaad. He’s taking advantage of his opportunity.”
Against Virginia Tech, Pro Football Focus gave Brown a 65.3 defensive grade. His best grade? Tackling at 81.5.
Brown didn’t see a lot of action in his true freshman season, only playing in three games. He went to high school at Mt. Zion Prep Academy for his senior year, where he totaled 46 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass breakups.
Players talk about seizing the moment when they finally get their chance at the next level. Doeren certainly thinks Brown did just that. It’s time to dive into some film and see why the coaching staff of the Wolfpack was elated to see the performance of Brown against Virginia Tech.
Film Examples
Awareness in space
9:17 remaining in the first quarter, second-and-10
Hokies are in a spread-out formation at the top of the screen. In formations like this, college offenses will typically run something quick, like a screen or a swing pass. It’s exactly what Virginia Tech does, an RPO with the pass option being a screen towards the outside.
Brown is lined up as the middle receiver of the trips formation. He notices instantly that his man takes a step and backs up to be ready for a screen pass. Immediately, Brown comes downhill to attack and gets engaged with the innermost receiver who’s trying to block for the screen. Brown does a great job of setting the edge in this scenario, not allowing the receiver to cut up the sideline.
5:33 remaining in the second quarter, third-and-3
Short-yardage situation for the Hokies here. Brown is lined up as the Will linebacker on this play. Virginia Tech starts to motion out one of its receivers towards the wide side of the field, and Brown follows.
It’s a read option for Kyron Drones, and he decides to keep it and pay attention to Brown. He has great awareness to take away the potential of a backwards pass to the receiver and doesn’t attack Drones until he crosses the line of scrimmage. He ends up making the tackles even though Drones got the first down.
Nobody's perfect, especially a redshirt freshman
Mistakes are bound to happen on the football field. There are so many moving parts and obstacles players have to overcome from play-to-play. Especially in college with teams running the no-huddle offense and such.
13:56 remaining in the first quarter, third-and-6
First drive of the game, so players are still settling into live game speed. Virginia Tech motions the outermost receiver in this trip to stack behind the slot receiver, creating an offset formation towards the wide side of the field.
Safety Brody Barnhardt takes the receiver at the top of the stack, and for some reason, because of the motion, Brown thinks they're supposed to switch. So for a second, they both follow the receiver at the top of the stack, creating a wide-open receiver on an out route. Easy throw for Drones.
It’s hard to tell who exactly is in the wrong, but it’s two young players in a fast situation. Many teams have calls to switch man coverage responsibilities in case of a weird motion like this. It looks like Barnhardt and Brown were just on different pages within this play.
