NC State vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers are looking to stay hot when they host the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday night.

Virginia has rattled off eight straight wins since an upset loss to North Carolina, while NC State is coming off a win over UNC after two straight losses.

This will be the second meeting this season after Virginia upset NC State 76-61 as +4.5 underdogs on the road last month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

NC State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

NC State: +6.5 (-110)

Virginia: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

NC State: +235

Virginia: -290

Total

150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

NC State vs. Virginia How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

NC State record: 19-8

Virginia record: 24-3

NC State vs. Virginia Betting Trends

NC State is 14-13 ATS this season

Virginia is 14-13 ATS this season

NC State is 6-6 ATS on the road this season

Virginia is 7-7 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 16-11 in NC State games this season

The UNDER is 16-11 in Virginia games this season

The OVER is 9-3 in NC State road games this season

The UNDER is 9-5 in Virginia home games this season

NC State vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch

Thijs De Ridder, Forward, Virginia Cavaliers

Thijs De Ridder is leading the way for the Cavaliers in his freshman year. The 6’9” forward leads the team with 15.9 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per contest as well.

De Ridder had a few down games earlier this month with nine, nine and six points prior to dropping 22 at Georgia Tech last week. He followed that up with 14 points over Miami on Saturday, and is looking for another double-digit effort tonight.

In the first meeting against NC State, De Ridder had 14 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting to go along with six rebounds.

NC State vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick

NC State had a nice bounceback win last game after an upset loss to Miami and a blowout loss at Louisville. That road blowout loss will loom large tonight, though, against a Virginia team that is 13-1 at home.

However, the Cavaliers have struggled to cover the spread in recent games. They’re just 2-6 ATS during this eight-game winning streak, with three of their last four wins coming by four points or fewer.

Despite Virginia’s upset win over NC State last month, I have to think the Wolfpack can keep this a close game against a Cavaliers team that hasn’t pulled away from many opponents recently.

Pick: NC State +6.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.