Difference-Making 2027 Safety Schedules NC State Visit

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has dominated the offseason so far for most programs, as coaching staffs across the country continue to compete for the nation’s top prospects.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been making steady progress with several of their 2027 targets over the past few weeks, including a three-star in-state safety who recently scheduled an official visit (OV) with the Wolfpack in May.

NC State Set to Host 3-Star 2027 Safety on Official Visit

Lance Henderson, a three-star safety from Southern High School in Durham, North Carolina, has scheduled an OV with NC State on May 8, according to his advisor, Billy-Dee Greenwood of Empower Athlete Strategies.

Henderson is one of several 2027 prospects expected to take an OV with the Wolfpack this spring, joining players such as four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan and three-star running back Tai Phillips.

The three-star safety's trip to Raleigh is one of four OVs he has scheduled so far, as he’s also slated to take visits with Rutgers on May 28, Virginia Tech on June 5, and Duke on June 12.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

NC State has been pursuing Henderson throughout his recruitment, first offering him in January 2025 and hosting him on multiple unofficial visits over the past year, including a Junior Day visit last month.

Adding talent to their secondary is a priority for Doeren and his staff in the 2027 cycle, and Henderson would be a welcome addition to the Wolfpack’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 472 overall player nationally, the No. 45 safety, and the No. 20 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

While many programs are actively pursuing Henderson, NC State has emerged as a frontrunner in his recruitment. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Wolfpack the best chance to land the Southern High School star at 36.8%, followed by Duke at 21.6%.

Getting Henderson on campus in Raleigh for an OV should help Doeren and company solidify their standing in his recruitment and strengthen their relationship with him as he gets closer to making a decision.

As of now, Henderson hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely decide after his OVs this spring. If the Wolfpack can continue to make progress with him over the coming months and impress during his May OV, NC State should have a strong chance of landing one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 class.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.