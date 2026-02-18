Bold Prediction Has NC State Landing Talented 2027 Lineman

Throughout the 2027 college football recruiting cycle, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have made progress with several talented prospects and are firmly in contention for some of the nation’s top recruits.

One of those recruits is a three-star offensive lineman, and while several schools are pursuing him, one national recruiting analyst recently predicted that the Wolfpack will ultimately win his recruitment.

Analyst Predicts Wolfpack to Land Three-Star Offensive Lineman

For the past several months, NC State has been pursuing Justyn Perez, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky. The Wolfpack first offered him in June 2025 and has continued pursuing him since.

Since the start of 2026, Doeren and his staff have made significant progress in Perez’s recruitment, as the young offensive lineman has scheduled an unofficial visit to NC State on April 3 and an official visit on May 18.

With the Wolfpack trending in the right direction in Perez’s recruitment, Rivals’ Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong recently logged an expert prediction that NC State will land the three-star offensive lineman.

While Wiltfong’s prediction doesn’t guarantee NC State will secure Perez’s commitment, it’s a positive sign for Wolfpack fans, given the analyst’s 91.3% accuracy on more than 1,100 all-time picks.

If Wiltong’s prediction proves correct, Perez would be an excellent addition to the Wolfpack’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 637 overall player nationally, the No. 52 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 11 prospect in Kentucky.

Although Doeren and company appear to be in strong standing with Perez, they will face competition from several other schools. Virginia Tech hosted him for a junior day visit last month, and he’s expected to visit the Hokies again this April.

Two other programs to watch for in Perez’s recruitment are Cincinnati, which has been pursuing him throughout the 2027 cycle, and Kentucky, which is firmly in the mix for him as his home-state school.

As of now, Perez hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely make a decision shortly after his official visit with the Wolfpack in May.

A lot can change in Perez’s recruitment over the next few months. Still, based on Wiltfong’s prediction, if NC State can continue to make progress with him and impress during his upcoming trips to Raleigh, the Wolfpack should have a strong chance of landing one of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen.

