Assessing Potential Bowl Options for NC State
NC State moved to 6-5 on the 2025 season with its impressive Friday night 21-11 victory over Florida State. The win ensured head coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack a trip to a postseason bowl game, extending a streak of bowl eligibility to six straight seasons in Raleigh.
With the changes to the college football postseason and the expanded playoff, the bowl options for the Wolfpack are plentiful, with several options that are considered ACC tie-ins on the table.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, find out what the potential bowl trips could be for the Wolfpack in December or January with host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett.
Watch the Episode
Doeren, fired up about his team's victory over the Seminoles, spoke to members of the media after the win on Friday. The coach detailed his team's strokes of luck in the special teams phase and also threw the gauntlet for next week's rivalry game against North Carolina and Bill Belichick. Find out what he had to say here:
From his opening statement after the victory
- "In regard to the game, I can't say enough about our kids. I don't think anyone... For obvious reasons, I don't talk about injuries and I'm not going to make excuses, but this is a beat-up football team."
- "These kids got such big hearts, man, and I'm so proud of them and thankful to them. That's the second-best offense supposedly in the country... rankings-wise and we just held them to 11 points. I'm so proud of our defensive kids and defensive staff, putting together that game plan and executing that game plan..."
On the turnover margin and the two punt recoveries
- "The turnover margin was huge. Getting the ball back on defense twice, three times with a fourth down stop. The two fumble recoveries on their punts, one was lucky. Thank you God for that one. Bounced off and to see Caden Noonkester recover a fumble was awesome because that's the one dude on our team that wants no contact."
On the standout performance of cornerback Devon Marshall
- "He's a tough kid. His demeanor every day is the same. He's tough. He's a competitor. He wants to be coached. He wants to be pushed. He wants opportunities to make plays... Wednesday, we made a decision to try to get him matched up on (FSU wideout Duce Robinson) as much as we can."
- "Felt like our best chance against that kid... And Devon played his butt off. If he's not Player of the Week in the ACC, then they've got blinders on, because that was a hell of a performance by him."
Closing Quote
- "...They're giving you everything they got, and so you need to be behind them. And I expect a crazy, crazy ass crowd next week. I mean crazy. 7:30 kick on a Saturday night, Thanksgiving week against the Baby Blue. Make sure you show up. Cheers. Go Pack."
