What the Week Looks Like For NC State Men's Basketball

NC State men's basketball finds itself in a familiar situation. After suffering a disappointing loss to Virginia, the Wolfpack ripped off a pair of must-have victories on the road over Boston College and Florida State, now on the precipice of another three-game win streak. It would make the second one of those in the last month.

However, the forward momentum of Will Wade's Wolfpack was stopped by the ACC schedule, which granted the team a full week between games, as the program doesn't host Georgia Tech until Saturday. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett breaks down where things stand for the Pack after four games of conference play and what's at stake this week.

Wade's Wolfpack update

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Wade spoke to members of the media on the ACC coaches call on Monday, breaking down what the plan for the team is over the next week, as well as what went right during the road trip. The play of Darrion Williams, who scored 20 or more points in the two-game road swing was at the front of the coach's mind once again, especially after Williams role transition as both a starter and the team's reserve point guard appeared to work.

"I think it's been helpful. It's been good to see him be aggressive. It forces him to have the ball and forces him to be more aggressive," Wade said of Williams' new role. "That's what we expect from him. That's what we want him to do. And I think it's helped both him and our team, just like we thought it would."

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) reaches for a rebound against Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

As for the plans for the off week, NC State is trying to be careful with how it handles the time off. While it is important to get rest, the Wolfpack just played some of its best basketball. Wade wants to make sure the momentum continues to swing in the right direction for the team, while also taking advantage of the team off to get players like Tre Holloman healthy and back in the mix.

"We're going to actually play a simulated game (Tuesday) to make sure we don't lose our conditioning," Wade said. "We'll work on ourselves and do a simulated game... We'll start our prep for Georgia Tech on Thursday and Friday... You don't get many breaks in conference season, so... We want to get some guys healthy."

