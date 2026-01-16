How the NET and Other Metrics Currently View NC State

NC State worked its way to a 3-1 start in ACC play with two wins on the road over the last week. Now, the program finds itself with an early break from the action, with no game until Georgia Tech arrives in Raleigh for a matchup at the Lenovo Center on Saturday.

The Wolfpack was able to recover from a disappointing loss to Virginia, but some of team's losses are starting to look more and more acceptable as the season moves along. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett breaks down where the Pack ranks on the various metric leaderboards and discusses what key opportunities remain on the schedule.

How NC State is handling the week off

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While the off week comes at an unfortunate time for NC State given its momentum, it might also provide the team with a key opportunity to get players right. Tre Holloman missed both games on the road trip. The starting lineup has been worked extensively over the last month. A full week without games gives those players time to recharge, but Wade and the staff had a plan to stay sharp.

"We're going to actually play a simulated game (Tuesday) to make sure we don't lose our conditioning," Wade said. "We'll work on ourselves and do a simulated game... We'll start our prep for Georgia Tech on Thursday and Friday... You don't get many breaks in conference season, so... We want to get some guys healthy."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) reacts during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack experienced some ups and downs throughout the first two months of the season and no one was more critical of certain issues than Wade. However, the time off allowed Wade to reflect on some of the surprising aspects of his team.

"I was very worried about our defensive rebounding and we're Top 25 in the country in defensive rebounding rate," Wade said. "So, that was something I did not anticipate, so I'm pleased with that compared to where I thought we may be."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State can't hurt its standing during the week with no games. The Wolfpack sits at No. 31 on the NET rankings and 25th according to KenPom as of Thursday. A dominant win over Georgia Tech shouldn't just be a necessity for Wade's group. It should be the expectation at this point. After that, the opportunities begin to be more important.

