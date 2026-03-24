Assessing Sunday Starter Options For NC State

RALEIGH — Now six weeks into the 2026 season, the rotation picture is becoming increasingly clear for No. 14 NC State. The Wolfpack entered the year with two talented starting pitchers in Ryan Marohn and Jacob Dudan, although the latter held no starting experience before the season. Still, there was a confidence with those two, while the Sunday spot remained slightly unclear.

Head coach Elliott Avent and pitching coach Clint Chrysler have tinkered with the Sunday starters all year long before eventually landing on two final options. Both have pitched through some ups and downs while also showing upside worthy of earning the job permanently. Is there a clear favorite or better option as the season continues to heat up in conference play?

Option 1: Junior RHP Heath Andrews

Right-handed pitcher Heath Andrews throws a pitch in No. 10 NC State's 5-1 victory over Boston College on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Andrews came into the season with 14 starts under his belt from his sophomore year, but struggled mightily during those games. He finished that campaign with a 6.02 ERA and a 4-3 record over 64.1 innings of work. The hope was that his experience would help him take strides as a pitcher in his junior year.

It's been a better start for Andrews, who missed some time dealing with a death in his family. He returned from his absence with a vengeance against Boston College on Mar. 15, throwing shutout innings to earn the team the series win. However, his next start saw some of the same struggles from his sophomore year, as he failed to make it out of the second inning. Andrews currently holds a 4.30 ERA and a 2-1 record.

Option 2: Junior LHP Cooper Consiglio

NC State baseball right-handed pitcher Cooper Consiglio rests in the dugout during a 13-0 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Consiglio is a totally different pitcher than Andrews, offering a funkier look from the left-hand side. The veteran lefty got the call to start in three of his six appearances for the Wolfpack in 2026 so far. He's worked for 22 innings to the tune of a 2.30 ERA and 27 strikeouts, largely holding opponents at bay during his starts. He possesses a 2-1 record in those games, with the loss coming in a 1-0 performance against Princeton.

The lefty's statistics and success all point to him being the better option, but there's a larger issue for the Wolfpack: the bullpen. Outside of Consiglio, there are just two other pitchers not named Marohn who throw from the left side. Given his experience and talent-level, there's lots of reason to leave Consiglio in the bullpen for key situations against left-handed batters. Still, it seems as though he's confident enough to be the Sunday starter for the Wolfpack moving forward.