Tempers Flare in NC State's Loss to Florida State

After surviving in the series opener against No. 11 Florida State, No. 10 NC State couldn't hang on in the Saturday matchup after a six-run surge from the Seminoles came in the sixth inning. The Wolfpack and FSU traded the lead back and forth in the first five innings, as Pack righty Jacob Dudan battled through some struggles before crumbling in the sixth.

Tempers flared as NC State coach Elliott Avent was ejected during the sixth inning while arguing with the umpires over a batter's interference call. The loss included some positive moments for the Wolfpack, but ended in disappointment, setting up a series-deciding rubber match on Sunday between the Seminoles and the Pack.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

Can confirm.



Dude Day attire. pic.twitter.com/kcueNWqhqY — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 21, 2026

LF Rett Johnson: 1-3, R, RBI, 2 BB DH Chris McHugh: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K -- PH Wyatt Peifer: 0-1, K CF Ty Head: 2-5, 2 R, RBI, HR (8) 3B Sherman Johnson: 0-5, K 2B Luke Nixon: 4-5, R, 2 RBI RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-4, BB, 4 K 1B Dalton Bargo: 2-5, K SS Mikey Ryan: 0-4, K C Drew Lanphere: 0-1, 2 BB, K -- PH Andrew Wiggins: 0-1 -- C Preston Bonn: 0-1

RHP Jacob Dudan: 5 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, L (4-1)

RHP Collins Black: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K

RHP Danny Heintz: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

What happened to the Wolfpack?

While NC State had some balanced offense in the series opener, the Wolfpack struggled to get the same level of consistency on Saturday. Rett Johnson , a freshman, continued to set the table well for his team, but didn't get as much support from those immediately behind him as he did in prior efforts during his torrid start to the season.

Dudan struggled to navigate through frequent traffic and it ultimately snowballed in the sixth. The Wolfpack already used right-handed reliever Anderson Nance in Friday's win, leaving the bullpen somewhat devoid of an arm capable of working for multiple innings, so the staff trusted Dudan to work through things. The ejection of Avent helped Florida State capitalize on the reeling Wolfpack and strike even more.

Ty Head sends one out for his 8th of the season. pic.twitter.com/dDWraMiH5d — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 21, 2026

NC State still fought throughout the game, even with the pitching struggles. Head was able to get his bat going once again, with Avent moving him back up in the starting lineup. He mashed his eighth home run of the 2026 season, giving him the most on the roster 23 games into the season.

The Wolfpack will go for its second series win in the ACC season on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 P.M. EST.